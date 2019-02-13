UCLA announces plans for $35-million academic center to benefit athletes

“It is my hope this academic center for student-athletes will serve as a resource for the most elite student-athletes in the country, at the country’s No. 1 public institution, to excel not only athletically, but also academically,” Ostin said in a statement. “For decades, UCLA has developed talented student-athletes, to include legendary Academic All-Americans like Mike Warren, John Sciarra, Bill Walton, Denise Curry and Jamaal Wilkes, to not only perform at their best athletically, but thrive in a very competitive academic environment. Assisting future student-athletes to reach their academic best is extremely important to me, and I am thrilled to be a part of this new academic center.”