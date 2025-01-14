Advertisement
California

Former Westside Pavilion now serving as disaster recovery center

An empty floor.
The first floor of the Westside Pavilion leading to the Landmark Theatres, pictured in 2020. This space is currently being used as a disaster recovery center.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
By Julia Wick
 and Jaweed Kaleem
Share via
  • The site of the once-legendary mall now hosts FEMA and other agencies assisting fire victims.
  • The Disaster Recovery Center will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the next several weeks.

Amid the parade of surreal images from the last few days, few have been stranger than this one: a FEMA disaster recovery center for L.A. fire victims inside the former Westside Pavilion.

Alongside the escalators and signs for the now-defunct movie theater in the carcass of what was once L.A.’s premiere shopping mall, dozens of government agencies have gathered to offer fire aid.

This article is provided free of charge to help keep our community safe and supported during these devastating fires.

Subscribe now

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Small Business Administration opened the city’s Disaster Recovery Center on Tuesday at the UCLA Research Park, which was formerly known as the Westside Pavilion.

“This is a one-stop shop,” Bass said of the services offered for fire victims at the center.

Advertisement
Pasadena, CA - January 14: Wildfire victims seek disaster relief services at one of two FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers at the Pasadena City College Community Education Center in Pasadena Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers opened in Los Angeles County to assist Californians who experienced damage to their primary home, personal property loss or have disaster-caused emergency needs related to the wildfires. At the center, people can get help applying for federal assistance, speak to representatives from state and federal agencies, receive updates on their FEMA application for assistance and learn about the appeals process.

California

FEMA centers open amid anxiety over recovery from the Eaton, Palisades fires

Victims of the Los Angeles County firestorms looking to rebuild their lives arrived at the FEMA disaster recovery center in Pasadena.

Inside a cavernous stretch of the former mall at the corner of Pico and Westwood boulevards, more than 70 government agencies and departments have set up booths.

The representatives from local, state and federal agencies will help with tasks as diverse as requesting new birth certificates, applying for disaster relief loans and turning off power and water services at now-destroyed homes.

Advertisement

The site is one of two FEMA disaster recovery centers in the region, with the other at the Pasadena City College Community Education Center, 3035 E. Foothill Blvd.

The University of California purchased the property last year, and it is under development to convert its commercial spaces into research facilities. When completed, it will house the California Institute for Immunology and Immunotherapy at UCLA and the UCLA Center for Quantum Science and Engineering, among other programs.

Roughly 700,000 square feet, the site is two miles from UCLA’s main campus in Westwood. The mall closed in 2019, and Google had signed a lease on the site with ambitious plans for a new campus before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Advertisement
Los Angeles, CA - California Governor Gavin Newsom, right, joins University of California and elected officialson a tour of the former Westside Pavilion shopping center in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. The structure is being converted into a new science learning and research center connected to UCLA. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

California

UCLA will transform dead Westside mall into major science innovation center

The former indoor mall will house two multidisciplinary UCLA centers focusing on immunology and immunotherapy as well as quantum science and engineering.

Space on the property has been donated for use by UCLA. FEMA will temporarily operate the recovery center, which is offering aid to fire victims and evacuees on documentation recovery, insurance claims, federal assistance, social services, mental health and other needs.

The center at 10850 Pico Blvd. will operate from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week for several weeks.

More to Read

CaliforniaFires
Julia Wick

Julia Wick is a political reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She and her colleagues won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize in breaking news for reporting on a leaked audio recording that upended Los Angeles politics. She was also part of the team that was a 2022 Pulitzer Prize finalist for work covering a fatal shooting on the set of the film “Rust.” Before joining the Times, Wick was the editor in chief of LAist.

Jaweed Kaleem

Jaweed Kaleem is an education reporter at the Los Angeles Times, where he covers news and features on K-12 and higher education. He specializes in reporting on campus activism and culture, including issues on free speech, religion, race and politics. Kaleem previously worked for The Times as a Los Angeles-based national correspondent and a London-based foreign correspondent. Follow him on Bluesky @jaweedkaleem.bsky.social and X @jaweedkaleem.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement