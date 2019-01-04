UCLA gets positive press for putting constant pressure on Stanford

A new candidate may have emerged to replace Alford … at least in the mind of Walton. He suggested President Obama as UCLA’s new coach on the ESPN broadcast, before also throwing out soon to be former California governor Jerry Brown and former Vice President Joe Biden as possibilities. … UCLA power forward Alex Olesinski, making his season debut against Stanford after being sidelined by a stress fracture in his foot, came up with a steal for his lone highlight in five minutes. … Bartow’s first victory as UCLA coach came seven years to the day after his father, Gene, the former Bruins coach, died. “It’s a little bit emotional for me to think about it,” Murry said.