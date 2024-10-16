‘Our opponents are going to need oxygen’: UCLA reveals depth, pressure in scrimmage

UCLA split its basketball roster into two teams for a scrimmage Tuesday evening, and one thing became readily apparent.

Either would have beaten last year’s starting lineup.

These Bruins are deeper, more talented and feistier than the freshman-heavy bunch that finished with a losing record. Bringing in six veteran transfers certainly helped.

A year after UCLA struggled to shoot, the Bruins showed during the intrasquad scrimmage inside Pauley Pavilion all the ways they might be tough to top. They can make a high percentage of three-pointers. They can move the ball around to find a high-percentage shot. They can trap and force turnovers.

Advertisement

“Our opponents are going to need oxygen,” coach Mick Cronin told a few hundred donors who gathered to watch the scrimmage, referencing the depth of his team and the pressure it can unleash at a moment’s notice.

Dylan Andrews (Jan Kim Lim / UCLA Athletics)

Kobe Johnson and Dylan Andrews of the Blue team proved their coach’s point when they trapped Skyy Clark in the opening minutes and forced a turnover. But after falling behind by 10 points in the early going, the Gold rallied for a 64-57 victory behind Dominick Harris’ four three-pointers and 20 points.

Advertisement

Harris, a transfer from Loyola Marymount, made a deep three-pointer in the first half and held up three fingers, a display that could become commonplace on his new home court. He also showed the ability to score in a variety of other ways, including a layup after breaking the full-court press.

“A great weapon because you have to know where he is at all times,” assistant coach Darren Savino said. “If you don’t find him, he can all of a sudden make three threes and the game has changed.”

Clark added 13 points and forward Eric Dailey Jr. 12 for the Gold team that also included Eric Freeny (eight points), William Kyle III (six) and Lazar Stefanovic (five).

Advertisement

“We definitely put together a squad this offseason,” said Dailey, a transfer from Oklahoma State. “Everybody brings something to the table at a high level, and that’s what we want to compete for a national championship.”

Sophomore guard Sebastian Mack, who will go from a starter to fighting for playing time on a much deeper team, looked like someone who does not intend to step into a secondary role. He aggressively drove to pick up fouls, made two three-pointers and led the Blue team with 15 points. Tyler Bilodeau scored all of his 13 points in the first half for the Blue before sitting out the final minutes with apparent cramps.

Lazar Stefanovic (Jan Kim Lim / UCLA Athletics)

“In the post, if you don’t come with help, he’s going to probably score,” Savino said. “And then if he plays a bigger spot, if he’s at the five and he stretches the court, you’ve to get out there and guard him because he can shoot.”

Aday Mara, still recovering from a foot injury, did not play but completed a series of exercises on the sideline with new athletic performance coach Dave Andrews. Cronin encouraged Mara, a 7-foot-3 sophomore who has been trying to add bulk, to show off his newfound strength, prompting Mara to flex for a crowd that included Bruins greats Jamaal Wilkes and Mike Warren.

Bilodeau made an early case as the team’s most skilled offensive player, the transfer from Oregon State scoring his team’s first seven points on a reverse layup, another layup and a three-pointer while falling down. Kyle showcased his athleticism in a dazzling sequence in the second half when he elevated for a putback dunk and blocked a hook shot by Devin Williams.

Advertisement

“I feel like we can be the best defensive team in the nation,” Kyle said.

The Bruins will play a closed scrimmage against San Diego State on Sunday before facing Cal State L.A. in an exhibition game Oct. 30 and opening their season against Rider on Nov. 4 at Pauley Pavilion.