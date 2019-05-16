UCLA adds running back Christian Grubb to 2019 recruiting class

UCLA made a late addition to its 2019 football recruiting class Wednesday, signing Sherman Oaks Notre Dame High running back Christian Grubb.
Grubb was expected to enroll at Arizona State as a walk-on before the Bruins swooped in with a scholarship offer for the dual sport standout who won the Southern Section Division 3 100- and 200-meter dashes last weekend.
The 5-foot-9, 170-pound Grubb will join fellow sprinters Kazmeir Allen and Keegan Jones in the UCLA backfield. Grubb ran for 1,306 yards and 18 touchdowns as a high school senior while also catching 11 passes for 295 yards and five touchdowns.