UCLA adds running back Christian Grubb to 2019 recruiting class

By
May 15, 2019 | 5:25 PM
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame’s Christian Grubb competes in the 400-meter relay during a dual meet at Chaminade College Preparatory on March 26. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

UCLA made a late addition to its 2019 football recruiting class Wednesday, signing Sherman Oaks Notre Dame High running back Christian Grubb.

Grubb was expected to enroll at Arizona State as a walk-on before the Bruins swooped in with a scholarship offer for the dual sport standout who won the Southern Section Division 3 100- and 200-meter dashes last weekend.

The 5-foot-9, 170-pound Grubb will join fellow sprinters Kazmeir Allen and Keegan Jones in the UCLA backfield. Grubb ran for 1,306 yards and 18 touchdowns as a high school senior while also catching 11 passes for 295 yards and five touchdowns.

