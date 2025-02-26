From walk-on to NFL prospect: UCLA’s Carson Schwesinger eager to take the next step

After his first practices at UCLA, where Carson Schwesinger began as a walk-on, the linebacker called his mother with a major declaration. It wasn’t a scholarship. It was even bigger.

He wanted to go to the NFL.

From walk-on to Associated Press first-team All-American, Schwesinger is now UCLA’s top prospect ahead of April’s NFL draft as the Oaks Christian alumnus parlayed a career season with the Bruins into a shot at the pros. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker is projected as a Day 2 draft prospect after he recorded 136 tackles, including a Football Bowl Subdivision-leading 90 solo tackles, and was a finalist for the Butkus Award as a redshirt junior.

Schwesinger earned a scholarship entering his second season with the Bruins, where he first proved his mettle by becoming a key piece of special teams. He’s taking the same steady, do-anything approach to earning a spot in the NFL.

Advertisement

“There’s still a level of discipline you have to have when you start as a walk-on,” Schwesinger said Wednesday at the NFL combine. “Kind of just working harder than everybody you’re going against and really just having that mindset that there’s not any work you’re not willing to do throughout the whole process.”

Since UCLA’s season ended at 5-7 and without a bowl game in Deshaun Foster’s first year as head coach, the Bruins’ top prospects have embarked on the whirlwind draft process. Edge rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo turned heads with a strong showing at the senior bowl four weeks ago and is projected as a late-round pick after shifting to a more natural position along the defensive line. A former middle linebacker, Oladejo moved to the edge last year and tallied a career-best 13½ tackles for loss with 4½ sacks.

The edge position has been a natural fit for Oladejo, whose 6-foot-3, 260-pound frame lends itself more toward rushing the passer. He was always a larger middle linebacker, but football styles have changed, he admitted.

Advertisement

While embracing his new position, Oladejo still applies lessons from his old role.

“Due to me having to study film as a mike and learn what the offense wants to do, I can now instill that in my game at edge,” Oladejo said, “and understand the concept of an offense, understand the run fits, understand the run schemes and things like that. So it helped me tremendously.”

UCLA coaches often encouraged Oladejo, who played two years with the Bruins after transferring from California, to stand in front of the room and explain the scheme aloud. It was to ensure he was comfortable with the task required to impress NFL teams that poke, prod and pester players during the evaluation process.

In addition to getting a chance to show his personality during meetings, Schwesinger hopes any time spent talking with NFL team personnel about his play shows a clear picture of what he brings to the next level.

Advertisement

“I really want any play that you pull up from any game, you’d be able to see the playmaker that I am,” Schwesinger said. “Whether it’s a run away, still showing 100% effort and running to the ball. I really hope that regardless of the play you turn on, you’re able to see the player that I am.”

As the centerpiece of UCLA’s defense last year, Schwesigner’s total tackles were almost twice as many as his next most productive teammate. Linebacker Kain Medrano had 72 tackles, 11 for loss, two interceptions and three forced fumbles.

The stat-stuffing season put a final flourish on a long career for Medrano, who joined the Bruins in 2019 under Chip Kelly. He was a multi-sport star in high school and recruited to play receiver.

It feels like a lifetime away from the two-year defensive starter and team captain fielding questions Wednesday at the most prominent scouting event on the NFL calendar.

“Without UCLA,” Medrano said, “I for sure would not be standing here right now.”