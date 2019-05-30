Former UCLA lineman sues the school and coach Jim Mora over alleged mishandling of concussions

Former UCLA offensive lineman John Lopez is seeking at least $15 million in damages as part of a lawsuit alleging the school’s since-departed football coaches and training staff mishandled a series of concussions that led to Lopez’s suicide attempt in 2016.
In a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court that names former coach Jim Mora, offensive line coach Adrian Klemm and associate trainer Anthony Venute — in addition to the UCLA regents and the NCAA — Lopez claims that his injuries have prevented him from finishing school and have caused emotional pain, suffering and distress. Citing a “reckless disregard for [Lopez’s] health and safety,” the lawsuit also alleges that the football staff didn’t do enough to protect Lopez before and after he suffered his injuries.
UCLA’s athletic department denied the accusations in a statement released by the school.
“While we cannot comment on the specific details of a pending lawsuit, we want to make it clear that the health and safety of our student-athletes is UCLA’s top priority,” the statement read. “We strongly deny and will defend ourselves against the allegations made in the lawsuit. We handle every injury with the highest standard of care, and take potential head injuries very seriously.”
The statement also said that the school believes its concussion protocol “is among the strongest in the country” and that decisions allowing players who have suffered concussions to return to play are made solely by the medical staff without input from coaches.
According to the lawsuit, Lopez attempted to commit suicide in the fall of 2016 by overdosing on a combination of over-the-counter and prescription medications. Lopez informed family members and friends that he had taken the medications, allowing them to contact a friend who transported him to UCLA Medical Center to help save his life.
The lawsuit alleges that Lopez, who stood 6 feet 5 and weighed 305 pounds, was rushed back to play without proper protocol procedures being followed after suffering concussions during training camp in San Bernardino in 2013 and 2014. During the 2013 practice sessions, Lopez allegedly participated in drills that “required that John take repeated hits to his head” and was one of seven players sidelined one day with concussion-like symptoms.
The lawsuit also states that the lineman was ridiculed for being injured after the first concussion, claiming that Klemm devised a drill in which Lopez’s teammates were encouraged to “[expletive] him up!” Klemm allegedly “made it a priority to shame John by unfairly reprimanding, chastising, disciplining and cursing out” the player.
As part of a culture of “no excuses” cultivated by Mora, the lawsuit alleges, Lopez was subjected to drills that were described as “unnecessarily brutal,” requiring players to practice at full speed with no safeguards against helmet-to-helmet contact. Players were also expected to play through pain, according to the lawsuit.
“Players had to be more than tough if they wanted to keep a starting spot and if they were injured,” the lawsuit states, “they could never let it slow them down if they wanted to succeed.”
Mora did not immediately respond to a text message seeking comment.
During his junior season, in 2015, Lopez suffered a third concussion, resulting in symptoms so severe that he was forced to medically retire from football and left the team banquet while “in the midst of a full-fledged panic attack.” The lawsuit claims that Lopez’s brain function was already drastically impacted, leading to short-term memory loss, depression and “drastic changes in his demeanor.”
Lopez is “so wrought with anxiety that he cannot stand to be around his former teammates or even risk running into them on campus, making it all but impossible for him to continue his education,” the lawsuit says. He has taken a leave of absence from the school, even though he remains only a few quarters short of earning a bachelor’s degree in political science, and lives with his parents in Orange County.