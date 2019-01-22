UCLA is expected to hire Nevada's Jason Kaufusi as assistant football coach

UCLA is expected to hire Nevada’s Jason Kaufusi to fill the vacancy created by the departure of outside linebackers coach Roy Manning, a person close to the situation said Monday on condition of anonymity because he was not publicly authorized to discuss the move.
Kaufusi, who will turn 40 next month, spent the last two seasons with the Wolf Pack, serving as the team’s defensive line coach, and has a reputation as a strong recruiter. He had previously worked for five seasons at Weber State in a variety of roles, including coaching the defensive ends and serving as the defensive coordinator in 2016.
Kaufusi also worked at Brigham Young and Utah as well as Cottonwood High in Salt Lake City. He played defensive end at Utah from 2000-03 after serving a two-year Mormon mission.
Manning left UCLA last week to accept a position coaching cornerbacks at Oklahoma.