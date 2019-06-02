NCAA baseball regional: Top-seeded UCLA stunned by Loyola Marymount

He had the game-winning two-run triple in the 10th inning of the West Coast Conference tournament that gave the Lions their first NCAA tournament berth in 19 years. And, Saturday night at UCLA’s Jackie Robinson Stadium, he contributed what turned out to be a game-winning single in the seventh inning as the Lions stunned No. 1-ranked UCLA 3-2 to become the only unbeaten team left in the NCAA Los Angeles Regional.