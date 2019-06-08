UCLA's rally in the ninth falls short against Michigan in NCAA super regional opener

With the potential tying and winning runs on the corners, Stronach struck out on a breaking ball for the final out, sealing a 3-2 UCLA loss that puts the team back on the brink of elimination from the NCAA tournament. To reach their first College World Series since 2013, when they won the title, the Bruins (51-10) will need to win the final two games of the best-of-three super regional against Michigan (45-19).