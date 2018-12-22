UCLA falls to No. 15 Ohio State, will end nonconference schedule without a marquee win

UCLA will finish the nonconference portion of its schedule without an impressive victory.
The Bruins missed their last chance on Saturday afternoon, fading in the second half of an 80-66 loss to No. 15 Ohio State at the United Center as part of the CBS Sports Classic.
UCLA had closed to within 57-52 after a Jaylen Hands jumper before the Buckeyes (11-1) took control with an 11-1 run that included a Kyle Young dunk off a halfcourt lob. The Bruins made only four of 18 three-pointers (22.2%).
The defeat gave UCLA (7-5) its first three-game losing streak since last January and increased the heat on embattled coach Steve Alford, whose team has beaten only one major-conference opponent this season, Notre Dame.
UCLA has one more nonconference game remaining, against Liberty on Dec. 29 at Pauley Pavilion, before opening Pac-12 Conference play. The Bruins will need to pile up conference victories or win the Pac-12 tournament to make the NCAA tournament, based on having achieved nothing of consequence over the season’s first two months.
Hands was strong across the board with 13 points, nine assists, five rebounds and five steals to go with four turnovers.
Kris Wilkes finished with 13 of his 18 points in the first half for the Bruins, who trailed 33-30 at halftime after committing 12 turnovers but holding the Buckeyes to 36.1% shooting.
C.J. Jackson had 22 points for Ohio State, which shot 41.8% for the game.
Dec. 29 vs. Liberty, 3 p.m., Pauley Pavilion, Pac-12 Network – The Flames (10-4) are coming off a 75-66 loss to Austin Peay in the championship of the St. Pete Shootout.