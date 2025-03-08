UCLA routs Ohio State to set up Big Ten title showdown with USC

UCLA guard Londynn Jones, driving against Ohio State guard Jaloni Cambridge during the first half, led the Bruins with 22 points in the defeat of the Buckeyes on Saturday.

One saying that’s repeated this time of year in college basketball is that it’s hard to beat the same team three times in a season.

UCLA can show the saying has merit.

Or USC can show it’s as easy as A-B-C, 1-2-3.

Each team will have a chance to spin its preferred narrative when the crosstown rivalry gets renewed halfway across the country Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in the Big Ten women’s basketball tournament championship game.

The second-seeded Bruins ensured they would get another rematch by dispatching third-seeded Ohio State with ease in a semifinal Saturday, building an early double-digit lead on the way to a runaway 75-46 victory.

A day after rolling up 10 points in the first quarter against Nebraska, UCLA’s Gabriela Jaquez Jr. made all three shots in the first quarter while scoring seven points in the early going against the Buckeyes.

UCLA forward Angela Dugalic blocks a layup by Ohio State forward Cotie McMahon during the first half Saturday. Dugalic had two blocks in the Bruins’ win. (Michael Conroy / Associated Press)

The Bruins needed only seven minutes to build a double-digit lead that put the parts of the crowd wearing blue in a celebratory mood. After fans in one section of the arena yelled “U-C!” others across the way completed the chant by shouting back “L-A!”

There wasn’t much else to do for the balance of a game that the Bruins (29-2) led by as many as 39 points.

Guard Londynn Jones made six three-pointers on the way to a team-leading 22 points for UCLA, which shot 50.8% from the field and had four players in double figures scoring. Jaquez and center Lauren Betts finished with 12 points each and forward Angela Dugalic added 10.

Guard Jaloni Cambridge scored 10 points and was the only player to reach double figures for the Buckeyes (25-6), who shot 33.3% on the way to a season low for points.

The Trojans had been on the Bruins’ mind for much of the week, players acknowledging their desire for a third meeting long before they arrived here to open the tournament.

“I’d love to get another matchup against them,” UCLA point guard Kiki Rice told reporters on campus before leaving Los Angeles.

Said Betts, with a laugh: “The third time’s the charm.”

USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb was more measured in her remarks after the Trojans held off Michigan in the early semifinal Saturday. Asked if she had a preference between facing UCLA or Ohio State, Gottlieb said, with a laugh, “That’s going to be a no. Whoever wins, we’ll be ready.”

It was easy to exude confidence given the way her team had played in the rivalry this season.

After pulling out a 70-61 victory over the Bruins at the Galen Center in February, the Trojans were even more dominant last week, asserting themselves early and holding up late during an 80-67 triumph.

UCLA coach Cori Close was so angry afterward that she crumpled up the stat sheet and pounded a table with her fist during postgame remarks. Two days later, Close acknowledged being in a much better mood given how her players responded to the defeat that cost the Bruins a Big Ten regular-season championship.

Rice and Jaquez called a players-only film session that allowed everyone to say whatever they wanted that was necessary to get the team rolling again.

“It’s March and you don’t really have time for feelings,” Betts said earlier this week. “It’s like, you know, we have to win games.”

The biggest to date will come Sunday, against a team the Bruins want to beat like nobody else.