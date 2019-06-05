UCLA defeats Oklahoma to win the Women’s College World Series

Kinsley Washington’s two-out RBI single earned No. 2 UCLA (56-6) a 5-4 win over No. 1 Oklahoma (57-6) in the Women’s College World Series on Tuesday night, sweeping the Sooners in two games in the championship series to win the national title. It was UCLA’s 13th national championship, its 12th NCAA title — the Bruins first since 2010. The win marked Kelly Inouye-Perez’s 600th in her career as a head coach.