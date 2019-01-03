All these years later, Murry Bartow hopes to get UCLA's basketball team going in the right direction

It was hardly a triumphant moment. Bartow, 57, became the first interim coach to take over midseason in the 100-year history of UCLA basketball after the school fired Steve Alford, the coach and longtime friend who had brought him to Westwood last spring as his top defensive assistant. Together they had guided the Bruins (7-6) to a 4-0 start before the team dropped six of its last nine games, resulting in Alford’s dismissal.