UCLA basketball flying high, and on charters, as it prepares to take on Oregon schools

“When you talk to any head coach of a program that is of national note, they are chartering not just to some games but to all games,” Sean Farnham, a former Bruins forward who is now an ESPN college basketball analyst, said last week. “And it’s not just the elite that are doing it — Dayton charters every single flight. Dayton. Talk to anybody, it is part of recruiting. It is used against UCLA in recruiting, it is a convenience factor, it is a comfort factor.”