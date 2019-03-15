UCLA hopes a reduction in turnovers leads to more victories on the field

“It’s different, but it’s a lot of fun, especially learning a whole new side of the offense,” Lynch said after practice. “I’m going into my fourth year. I wanted to do anything I could to get on the field, so I approached coach Kelly after talking to my family and just asked what the options were and I kind of put it on him like, ‘Hey, what about switching to a blue jersey or being on special teams?’ I’ll do anything. I’m that kind of kid so if that’s what you want to do I’ll give 100% every day. At quarterback you have to know every install, so I kind of know what to do, now it’s just working on little techniques to improve on.”