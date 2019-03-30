UCLA’s NCAA tournament run ends in Sweet 16 with 69-61 loss to UConn

UCLA’s first possession of the game ended with a three-pointer by Japreece Dean, but it was the Bruins’ only three-pointer of the half. UCLA struggled to convert Connecticut’s turnovers into scores, as the Huskies drained wide-open threes. The first quarter closed as Onyenwere and redshirt freshman Lindsey Corsaro tripped over each other and tumbled onto the court. The Bruins trailed Connecticut by seven. In the second quarter and that deficit became 12 points.