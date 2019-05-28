UCLA will play UNLV next season as part of home-and-home basketball series

UCLA announced Tuesday that it would play Nevada Las Vegas on Nov. 15 at Pauley Pavilion as part of a home-and-home series.
The Bruins will also play the Runnin’ Rebels on Nov. 17, 2020, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
“We’re excited to add this home-and-home series with UNLV,” UCLA coach Mick Cronin said in a statement. “I have the utmost respect for head coach T.J. Otzelberger and athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois. It’s a win-win for both UCLA and UNLV to be able to face each other the next two seasons, and we’re looking forward to facing the Runnin’ Rebels in Pauley next November.”
The meeting next season will be the first between the teams since they faced off in November 2015 at the Maui Invitational. UCLA has won all five of its meetings against UNLV since the teams first played in 1993, including both games at Pauley Pavilion.