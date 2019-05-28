UCLA will play UNLV next season as part of home-and-home basketball series

“We’re excited to add this home-and-home series with UNLV,” UCLA coach Mick Cronin said in a statement. “I have the utmost respect for head coach T.J. Otzelberger and athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois. It’s a win-win for both UCLA and UNLV to be able to face each other the next two seasons, and we’re looking forward to facing the Runnin’ Rebels in Pauley next November.”