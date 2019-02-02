UCLA's sloppy passing leads to 69-55 loss at Washington

UCLA lost the ball dribbling in transition. It lost the ball driving into the paint. It lost the ball on an inbounds pass. It lost the ball on a jump pass. It lost the ball on an entry pass. It lost the ball on a lob out of bounds. It lost the ball moving it around the perimeter while hearing the buzz of the expiring shot clock.
The Bruins did not invent ways to turn over the ball Saturday afternoon against Washington but checked off a healthy inventory of conceivable blunders.
Perhaps most distressing was that there was still one half of basketball left to play.
UCLA committed 18 of its 23 turnovers in the first half at Alaska Airlines Arena, turning a promising start into a disheartening 69-55 loss that ended the Bruins’ two-game winning streak.
It was hard to remember that the Bruins had forged an early eight-point lead thanks to some full-court pressing that resulted in the Huskies getting sloppy. UCLA assumed ownership of the out-of-control play the rest of the way.
UCLA’s 12th turnover came less than 12 minutes into the game, giving it one more than the Bruins had committed Wednesday night during an easy victory over Washington State.
Washington did not suffer the same fate after withstanding an early stretch in which it turned the ball over on three consecutive possessions. Things momentarily looked bleak for the Huskies when UCLA’s Prince Ali whirled to look at their bench after sinking a three-pointer that gave the Bruins a 12-4 lead.
Then the Huskies started becoming the aggressors. They scored 19 points off UCLA’s turnovers in the first half, many coming on open corner three-pointers. David Crisp made four of five three-pointers in the first half to help Washington take a 31-23 halftime lead
As if upholding a tradition, UCLA opened the second half with a turnover. Point guard Jaylen Hands threw a lob that center Moses Brown didn’t see, one of Hands’ game-high five turnovers to go with his four assists and eight points.
Just when it seemed as if things couldn’t get any worse for the Bruins, forward Cody Riley missed a dunk midway through the second half … and was assessed a technical foul for hanging on the rim as the ball bounced high into the air.
The Bruins had one final push left. Hands made a corner three-pointer and forced a steal that led to an Ali dunk, capping a 7-0 run that pulled UCLA to within 46-39. The Bruins forced another turnover when their traps prevented the Huskies from getting the ball past midcourt within 10 seconds, but Hands and Kris Wilkes missed three-pointers and Washington regained control.
Wilkes finished with 20 points but missed all five of his three-pointers for the Bruins (12-10 overall, 5-4 Pac-12 Conference), who compounded their turnover problems by making only four of 15 shots (26.7%) from long range.
Crisp and Jaylen Nowell each scored 15 points and Matisse Thybulle had seven steals to go with his 14 points for the Huskies (18-4, 9-0), who became only the ninth Pac-12 team since the 1978-79 season to win its first nine conference games. Washington got there in large part by making 11 of 24 three-pointers (45.8%), many of them without a defender in the vicinity.
The disappointment for UCLA lingered into the final minute, Ali losing the ball while dribbling toward the basket and briefly hanging his head before retreating on defense.