UCLA is getting another top walk-on in Carson Schwesinger from Oaks Christian

After two games of spring high school football, Carson Schwesinger of Westlake Village Oaks Christian is on his way to becoming so valuable that UCLA could have a hard time keeping him as a preferred walk-on.

He recorded his third interception in two games on Saturday night as a strong safety, and made nine catches for 126 yards and one touchdown playing tight end to help the Lions defeat neighborhood rival Westlake 30-16 at Oaks Christian.

He’s supposed to play linebacker when he arrives at UCLA in the fall, and you have to say someone in Westwood is doing a good job with walk-ons. He’s 6-foot-3, 215 pounds and came to Oaks Christian (2-0) from Santa Clarita Christian. He could be the next star walk-on similar to current UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich, who arrived from La Cañada Flintridge St. Francis.

What a two games for Carson Schwesinger. Third interception. Also looking great at TE. Oaks Christian standout. 17-16 lead over Westlake. pic.twitter.com/5bLKMdhW0h — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 21, 2021

“It feels good,” Schwesinger said of his early success for the Lions.

Quarterback Cole Tannenbaum had a huge game for Oaks Christian, passing for 391 yards and three touchdowns. He connected with freshman receiver Chase Farrell on touchdown passes of 35 and 42 yards in the second half after a 10-10 halftime tie.

Carson Schwesinger catches 23-yard TD. Oaks Christian 7, Westlake 7. Start of second quarter. pic.twitter.com/kXtMLnmGxv — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 21, 2021

Westlake received a strong game from receiver Jaseem Reed, who made seven receptions for 130 yards. Oaks Christian’s defense came up with a key stop in the first half, holding Westlake on fourth-and-goal from the one.

In another big game, St. John Bosco relied on offense in its 65-28 win over Santa Margarita. Jodie McDuffie scored three touchdowns. The Braves (2-0) play Servite (2-0) on Friday.