UCLA Sports

UCLA vs. Arizona State: Live updates, start time and analysis

UCLA wide receiver Logan Loya runs with the ball after making a catch against Colorado at the Rose Bowl.
UCLA wide receiver Logan Loya runs with the ball after making a catch against Colorado at the Rose Bowl on Oct. 28.
UCLA looks to bounce back from last week’s loss to Arizona with a win over Arizona State at the Rose Bowl on Saturday at 6 p.m. PT (Pac-12).

By Ben BolchStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

UCLA vs. Arizona State: This rivalry has been more fours up than forks up

By Ben Bolch

With USC and UCLA playing their final season in the Pac-12, The Times is revisiting the top five games in the history of each series. This week: UCLA-Arizona State.

Sept. 9, 1976: No. 17 UCLA 28, No. 3 Arizona State 10

UCLA coach Terry Donahue is carried off the field by Bruins players after UCLA defeated Nebraska.
UCLA coach Terry Donahue is carried off the field after a win in 1988.
In Terry Donahue’s first game as the Bruins’ coach, the 32-year-old went up against veteran Sun Devils counterpart Frank Kush, whose winning percentage of .793 in college football was second only to Joe Paterno’s .836 at Penn State. UCLA was coming off a Rose Bowl triumph over top-ranked Ohio State in Dick Vermeil’s final game before heading to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Read more >>>

Signs of ‘disunity’ are among five things to watch for when UCLA faces Arizona State

By Ben Bolch

UCLA coach Chip Kelly walks off the field during a win over Colorado on Oct. 28.
Seventeen seconds into an interview, the usual everything-is-fine, we-will-get-this-fixed player pablum was abandoned Monday when UCLA linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo revealed a rift between the Bruins’ offense and defense.

“I think slowly by slowly,” Oladejo said Monday, referring to the team’s 27-10 loss to Arizona last weekend, “we just started to kind of get disunified.”

It wasn’t a slip-up; Oladejo went on to repeat the theme multiple times while acknowledging that the Bruins’ struggling offense was irritating their better half.

Read more >>>

