UCLA vs. Arizona State: Live updates, start time and analysis

UCLA vs. Arizona State: This rivalry has been more fours up than forks up

With USC and UCLA playing their final season in the Pac-12, The Times is revisiting the top five games in the history of each series. This week: UCLA-Arizona State.

Sept. 9, 1976: No. 17 UCLA 28, No. 3 Arizona State 10

UCLA coach Terry Donahue is carried off the field after a win in 1988. (Reed Saxon / AP)

In Terry Donahue’s first game as the Bruins’ coach, the 32-year-old went up against veteran Sun Devils counterpart Frank Kush, whose winning percentage of .793 in college football was second only to Joe Paterno’s .836 at Penn State. UCLA was coming off a Rose Bowl triumph over top-ranked Ohio State in Dick Vermeil’s final game before heading to the Philadelphia Eagles.

