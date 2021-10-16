UCLA at Washington: News, betting odds, analysis and more

Top UCLA at Washington storylines to watch today

Here comes another chance for Chip Kelly to build some momentum. Previous tries haven’t gone well.

UCLA fell flat against Fresno State after that majestic triumph over Louisiana State and went splat against Arizona State following a road win over Stanford. Now, after holding off Arizona last weekend, the Bruins (4-2 overall, 2-1 Pac-12) can snag a second consecutive victory when they face Washington (2-3, 1-1) at Husky Stadium for a 5:30 p.m. kickoff that will be broadcast by Fox. Las Vegas oddsmakers have noticed UCLA’s maddening inconsistency, making the Bruins 1½-point underdogs against a team that lost at home to Montana. Times staff writer Ben Bolch looks at the game’s matchups and story lines:

Run for it

UCLA’s biggest advantage might be in the run game, something the Bruins do exceedingly well and Washington has statistically struggled to stop.

But about those statistics …

UCLA offensive lineman Paul Grattan (65) lifts up running back Zach Charbonnet (24) after Charbonnet scored against Fresno State at the Rose Bowl on Sept. 18 in Pasadena. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

“Statistics can get you beat,” Kelly said. “Turn the tape on, that’s a really, really, really good defense. They’re tough, they’re physical, they get after you, I think they’re really well-coached, so we’ve got our hands full with their defense in every facet.”

Maybe, but there’s no debating the numbers heavily favor the Bruins. UCLA is averaging 217 yards rushing per game — No. 21 in the nation—and Washington is giving up 173 yards on the ground, which ranks No. 99 in the nation.

If those trends hold up, the Huskies could be headed for a second home loss by the season’s midpoint.

Read more >>>