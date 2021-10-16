UCLA at Washington: News, betting odds, analysis and more

Top UCLA at Washington storylines to watch today
Here comes another chance for Chip Kelly to build some momentum. Previous tries haven’t gone well.
UCLA fell flat against Fresno State after that majestic triumph over Louisiana State and went splat against Arizona State following a road win over Stanford. Now, after holding off Arizona last weekend, the Bruins (4-2 overall, 2-1 Pac-12) can snag a second consecutive victory when they face Washington (2-3, 1-1) at Husky Stadium for a 5:30 p.m. kickoff that will be broadcast by Fox. Las Vegas oddsmakers have noticed UCLA’s maddening inconsistency, making the Bruins 1½-point underdogs against a team that lost at home to Montana. Times staff writer Ben Bolch looks at the game’s matchups and story lines:
Run for it
UCLA’s biggest advantage might be in the run game, something the Bruins do exceedingly well and Washington has statistically struggled to stop.
But about those statistics …
“Statistics can get you beat,” Kelly said. “Turn the tape on, that’s a really, really, really good defense. They’re tough, they’re physical, they get after you, I think they’re really well-coached, so we’ve got our hands full with their defense in every facet.”
Maybe, but there’s no debating the numbers heavily favor the Bruins. UCLA is averaging 217 yards rushing per game — No. 21 in the nation—and Washington is giving up 173 yards on the ground, which ranks No. 99 in the nation.
If those trends hold up, the Huskies could be headed for a second home loss by the season’s midpoint.
UCLA at Washington: College football betting picks, odds and analysis
UCLA visits Washington at 5:30 p.m. PDT Saturday in a game between teams trying to climb back into the Pac-12 division races.
Las Vegas oddsmakers have installed Washington as a 1 1/2-point favorite with an over/under of 55 1/2 points.
VSiN’s Matt Youmans breaks down the matchup and Dave Tuley, who nailed the UCLA-Arizona under-61 and Arizona under-20 team point total in last week’s Los Angeles Times, gives his best bet.
UCLA at Washington Huskies (-1 1/2, 55 1/2)
Youmans: The buzz about the Bruins has quieted after home losses to Fresno State and Arizona State, and the truth is coach Chip Kelly’s team has done nothing special. UCLA has four wins over opponents (Hawaii, Louisiana State, Stanford and Arizona) that are currently unranked, and LSU’s demise has diminished the significance of even that accomplishment.
The Bruins do run the ball exceptionally well, which is what Kelly’s offensive philosophy is all about. UCLA rolled up 329 rushing yards last Saturday in a 34-16 win over Pac-12 doormat Arizona. Brittain Brown ran for 146 yards in 12 carries, and Zach Charbonnet had 117 yards in 21 carries. The running attack helps to reduce the volatility in the play of quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who has big-time playmaking ability but also makes costly mistakes.
UCLA tailback Brittain Brown learned at a young age to leave defenders in his wake
The old Walter Payton video shows the Chicago Bears running back delivering as many hits as he receives, lowering his shoulder, extending his arm, continually punishing defenders while his legs churn through one failed tackle after another.
At one point, wearing his famed white headband, Payton labors his way up a steep hill to reveal offseason workouts that took more than a day to recover from.
It was all the inspiration Brittain Brown needed.
The boy would watch the VHS footage, rising for Saturday morning workouts with his older brother in the hills around their suburban Atlanta home.
UCLA coach Chip Kelly needs wins during a difficult stretch to keep his job
The protagonist has been introduced, a once-admired coach seeking redemption after a midlife slump that raised questions about his brilliance.
The drama has heightened, 3 1/2 unsatisfying seasons leaving those questions largely unanswered amid more losses than wins as well as a trajectory suggesting a breakthrough remains possible.
Now comes the climax for Chip Kelly.
Can the UCLA coach create his Disney ending? Can he generate the success needed to energize a droopy fan base and secure a contract extension?
The next three weeks should reveal the answers after the Bruins slogged their way to a 34-16 victory over Arizona on Saturday night at Arizona Stadium that revealed little besides the team’s ability to avoid a mortifying stumble.
UCLA (4-2 overall, 2-1 Pac-12 Conference) will enter the toughest pocket of its schedule next weekend in Seattle, a road game against Washington followed by a home game against No. 9 Oregon and a road game against Utah.
Win all three games and the season would be an unequivocal success, barring late missteps against Colorado, USC and California teams that may be headed for historically bad seasons.
Win two of three games and it would probably silence Kelly’s critics — for the moment, anyway — and put him on the path toward securing an extension of a contract that expires after the 2022 season.