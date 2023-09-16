Advertisement
UCLA Sports

UCLA vs. North Carolina Central: Live updates, start time and analysis

UCLA quarterback Dante Moore passes during a win over San Diego State on Sept. 9.
(Tony Ding / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

UCLA and Chip Kelly’s quarterback roulette look to stay unbeaten on the season when the Bruins face North Carolina Central at the Rose Bowl at 2 p.m. (Pac-12 Network).

By Iliana Limón RomeroSports Editor 

Here’s what you need to know

Why playing N.C. Central matters to UCLA’s Martin Jarmond

Chip Kelly doesn’t do load management. UCLA starters will play

UCLA vs. North Carolina Central: Five things to watch

By Ben Bolch

UCLA quarterback Dante Moore runs with the ball during a win over Coastal Carolina at the Rose Bowl on Sept. 2.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

Ready for Moore?

Dante Moore appears set for an encore after his dazzling debut as UCLA’s starting quarterback, never mind his coach’s continued refusal to say who’s going to take the first snap.

Barring something unexpected, Moore will be the guy Saturday afternoon when the No. 24 Bruins (2-0) face North Carolina Central (2-0) at the Rose Bowl.

Moore leads the nation’s true freshman quarterbacks with five touchdown passes. His 433 passing yards rank second, trailing only Florida International’s Keyone Jenkins (583). Not bad for an 18-year-old forced to split time with two veteran teammates.

Read more >>>

