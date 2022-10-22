UCLA vs. Oregon: Live updates, start time, score and betting odds

UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet’s biggest inspiration: his sister Bella
It’s a rare fall Saturday for Zach Charbonnet when games are watched, not played.
The star running back reclines contentedly on a leather sofa inside the living room of his Westlake Village home. A French Bulldog splayed in his lap drifts to sleep, ignoring the bedlam on the large-screen television. Tennessee has just gobsmacked Alabama, which might qualify as the second-most riveting event of the afternoon.
As usual on his trips home from UCLA, the Heisman Trophy candidate is upstaged by the star of the house.
Bella Hall is discussing her greatest loves. They include steak, pool parties, the Backstreet Boys, Disneyland and her favorite Halloween candy, Laffy Taffy. The 16-year-old has an opinion about everything. She interjects herself into nearly every conversation, especially those involving her half-brother.
‘It’s always special going back.’ UCLA’s Chip Kelly is chasing a big win at Oregon
For the third time, Chip Kelly is going back to the scene of his greatest success, the place where he revolutionized the fabric of college football with dizzying offenses and kitschy uniforms.
For the first time, fans inside Autzen Stadium might feel like they’re seeing the same guy they remember.
His team is unbeaten. His offense is so good that it’s almost a shock when it doesn’t score. His defense reliably gets enough stops.
It’s the sort of thing that the man who vaulted Kelly into the national spotlight at Oregon always thought would happen for his protégé at UCLA, if a bit sooner than Year 5.
UCLA vs. Oregon: Betting lines, odds and picks against the spread
Las Vegas sportsbooks have No. 9-ranked UCLA (6-0, 3-0 in the Pac-12) as six-point road underdogs when they visit No. 10 Oregon (5-1, 3-0) on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. PDT (Fox).
These are the last two unbeaten teams in conference play, so the winner will have the inside track for a berth in the Pac-12 Championship Game in Las Vegas on Dec. 2 while the loser will join one-loss USC and Utah, who are both idle.
The Bruins are 4-2 against the spread as their only non-covers were against Alabama State and South Alabama when they were big 48.5- and 15.5-point favorites, respectively. They’re coming off their bye week after upsetting Utah 42-32 as three-point road underdogs. The only other time this season that the Bruins were dogs was the prior week when they also upset Washington 40-32 as 2.5-point dogs.