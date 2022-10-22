UCLA vs. Oregon: Live updates, start time, score and betting odds

UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet’s biggest inspiration: his sister Bella

Zach Charbonnet, right, and his mother Seda Hall, sisters Bella, left, Athena, rear, working on her gymnastics moves, with napping Bosco and Bebe, look through a boba menu during a team bye week Saturday with the family. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

It’s a rare fall Saturday for Zach Charbonnet when games are watched, not played.

The star running back reclines contentedly on a leather sofa inside the living room of his Westlake Village home. A French Bulldog splayed in his lap drifts to sleep, ignoring the bedlam on the large-screen television. Tennessee has just gobsmacked Alabama, which might qualify as the second-most riveting event of the afternoon.

As usual on his trips home from UCLA, the Heisman Trophy candidate is upstaged by the star of the house.

Bella Hall is discussing her greatest loves. They include steak, pool parties, the Backstreet Boys, Disneyland and her favorite Halloween candy, Laffy Taffy. The 16-year-old has an opinion about everything. She interjects herself into nearly every conversation, especially those involving her half-brother.

