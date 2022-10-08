Share
UCLA Sports

UCLA vs. Utah: Live updates, start time, score and betting odds

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson gestures after running for a touchdown.
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has passed for 1,211 yards and 11 touchdowns this season heading into Saturday’s Pac-12 showdown with defending conference champions Utah.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

UCLA faces one of its toughest tests of the season when it puts its undefeated record on the line against a tough Utah team at the Rose Bowl. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PDT (Fox).

By Thuc Nhi NguyenStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

Can UCLA keep its viral season going? Four things to watch when Bruins face Utah

By Ben Bolch

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson throws a pass during a win over Washington Sept. 30.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

They’re getting noticed.

The national rankings, the player-of-the-week awards, the sports-show hubbub was all a prelude to the joy that came the UCLA Bruins’ way on the eve of their latest showdown.

Brenden Clinton, creator of the college football skits that generate hundreds of thousands of views on Twitter, featured the Bruins in one of his fake film sessions. Most importantly, they weren’t the team that was the butt of every joke Clinton made while posing as a Washington coach berating his players.

The clip showed UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson sidestepping two Husky defenders who collide at the goal line, prompting Clinton to say, “Y’all run into each other like old friends. I mean, this is embarrassing, right? He made y’all cuddle! Look how long y’all stay in that position.”

Jake Bobo establishing his own legacy as UCLA’s highlight-hogging playmaker

By Ben Bolch

UCLA wide receiver Jake Bobo hydrates during Spring Showcase.
No. 18 UCLA probably wouldn’t be unbeaten without new playmaker Jake Bobo, a transfer from Duke.
(Kyusung Gong / For The Times)

Jake Bobo is a lot of things — an emerging force on UCLA’s offense, a cross-country voyager, indifferent to In-N-Out.

One thing he is not: the son of former college quarterback Mike Bobo.

Well, he is, actually. His father’s name is Mike Bobo. Dad briefly played quarterback in college.

There was enough overlap to confuse a television reporter who recently came to Bruins practice believing Jake was the son of Mike Bobo, onetime Georgia quarterback and longtime college coach who also has a son named Jake.

One big hurdle cleared, Dorian Thompson-Robinson wants UCLA to reach much higher

By Ben Bolch

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson leaves the field after the Bruins' win over Washington on Sept. 30.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

On a night of greatest hits for Dorian Thompson-Robinson, the topper might have been a hit delivered by the UCLA quarterback.

As a tipped pass fluttered into the air, Thompson-Robinson lowered his helmet into a defensive lineman’s abdomen to dislodge the ball so it wasn’t intercepted.

The veteran quarterback celebrated the first pass breakup of his career Friday night by waving his arms horizontally to signal incomplete.

“That was honestly my play of the game,” he said Monday.

There were lots of candidates.

UCLA vs. Utah: Betting odds, lines, and picks against the spread

By Dave Tuley

Las Vegas sportsbooks have the undefeated 18th-ranked UCLA Bruins (5-0, 2-0 in the Pac-12) as 3½-point home underdogs when they host the 11th-ranked Utah Utes at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the Rose Bowl in a key Pac-12 battle.

UCLA coach Chip Kelly’s offense features dual-threat quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and running back Zach Charbonnet, but also an outstanding offensive line that leads the nation in fewest tackles for loss.

The Bruins are trying for their second-straight home upset as they were three-point underdogs vs. the Washington Huskies last Saturday in their 40-32 victory.

