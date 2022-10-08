UCLA vs. Utah: Live updates, start time, score and betting odds

Jake Bobo establishing his own legacy as UCLA’s highlight-hogging playmaker
Jake Bobo is a lot of things — an emerging force on UCLA’s offense, a cross-country voyager, indifferent to In-N-Out.
One thing he is not: the son of former college quarterback Mike Bobo.
Well, he is, actually. His father’s name is Mike Bobo. Dad briefly played quarterback in college.
There was enough overlap to confuse a television reporter who recently came to Bruins practice believing Jake was the son of Mike Bobo, onetime Georgia quarterback and longtime college coach who also has a son named Jake.
One big hurdle cleared, Dorian Thompson-Robinson wants UCLA to reach much higher
On a night of greatest hits for Dorian Thompson-Robinson, the topper might have been a hit delivered by the UCLA quarterback.
As a tipped pass fluttered into the air, Thompson-Robinson lowered his helmet into a defensive lineman’s abdomen to dislodge the ball so it wasn’t intercepted.
The veteran quarterback celebrated the first pass breakup of his career Friday night by waving his arms horizontally to signal incomplete.
“That was honestly my play of the game,” he said Monday.
There were lots of candidates.
UCLA vs. Utah: Betting odds, lines, and picks against the spread
Las Vegas sportsbooks have the undefeated 18th-ranked UCLA Bruins (5-0, 2-0 in the Pac-12) as 3½-point home underdogs when they host the 11th-ranked Utah Utes at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the Rose Bowl in a key Pac-12 battle.
UCLA coach Chip Kelly’s offense features dual-threat quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and running back Zach Charbonnet, but also an outstanding offensive line that leads the nation in fewest tackles for loss.
The Bruins are trying for their second-straight home upset as they were three-point underdogs vs. the Washington Huskies last Saturday in their 40-32 victory.