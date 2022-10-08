UCLA vs. Utah: Live updates, start time, score and betting odds

Can UCLA keep its viral season going? Four things to watch when Bruins face Utah

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson throws a pass during a win over Washington Sept. 30. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

They’re getting noticed.

The national rankings, the player-of-the-week awards, the sports-show hubbub was all a prelude to the joy that came the UCLA Bruins’ way on the eve of their latest showdown.

Brenden Clinton, creator of the college football skits that generate hundreds of thousands of views on Twitter, featured the Bruins in one of his fake film sessions. Most importantly, they weren’t the team that was the butt of every joke Clinton made while posing as a Washington coach berating his players.

The clip showed UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson sidestepping two Husky defenders who collide at the goal line, prompting Clinton to say, “Y’all run into each other like old friends. I mean, this is embarrassing, right? He made y’all cuddle! Look how long y’all stay in that position.”

Read more >>>