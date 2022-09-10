UCLA vs. Alabama State: Live updates, start time, score and news

If you rebuild it, they will shun? UCLA’s attendance hits new low under Chip Kelly

UCLA coach Chip Kelly walks the sideline against Bowling Green on Sept. 3. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

The late-morning sun was just starting its slow, steady climb over the old stadium.

A crowd that might not have filled Pauley Pavilion, much less the Rose Bowl, scattered in search of protection from the unrelenting glare.

Some fans found slivers of shade near the top of the bowl thanks to trees lining the outer rim of the stadium. Others clustered in seats underneath the Terry Donahue Pavilion, their own shadowy oasis.

Mercifully, there wasn’t much competition for choice spots.

