UCLA vs. Alabama State: Live updates, start time, score and news

If you rebuild it, they will shun? UCLA’s attendance hits new low under Chip Kelly
The late-morning sun was just starting its slow, steady climb over the old stadium.
A crowd that might not have filled Pauley Pavilion, much less the Rose Bowl, scattered in search of protection from the unrelenting glare.
Some fans found slivers of shade near the top of the bowl thanks to trees lining the outer rim of the stadium. Others clustered in seats underneath the Terry Donahue Pavilion, their own shadowy oasis.
Mercifully, there wasn’t much competition for choice spots.
History will be made by UCLA on Saturday: Five things to watch against Alabama State
It’s going to be historic, it just might not be entertaining.
For the first time, UCLA (1-0) will face a team from the Football Championship Subdivision when Alabama State (2-0) visits the Rose Bowl on Saturday afternoon.
The Bruins checking the FCS box after more than a century of football will leave USC and Notre Dame as the only major college teams never to do so. The Trojans will be the lone holdout after next season, once the Fighting Irish play Tennessee State in September 2023.
UCLA is a 50½-point favorite over the Hornets, meaning anything less than a four-touchdown halftime lead could stir unease among Bruins fans.