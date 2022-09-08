Advertisement
The Times' college beat writers have recommendations while traveling in our Pac-12 roadtrip guide.
(Tim Hubbard / Los Angeles Times)
Sports

The best places to eat, sleep, watch football and have fun in Pac-12 country

By Eduardo Gonzalez
Ben BolchJ. Brady McColloughRyan KartjeThuc Nhi Nguyen
From the Rocky Mountains to the deserts of Arizona to the Pacific coastline, the Pac-12 Conference spans 11 cities in six states with diverse landscapes and climates. Each Pac-12 school is in a city that offers numerous activities, restaurants and hidden gems to add to your game-day experience.

Our college writers have trekked to Pac-12 cities and their surrounding communities. Now they’re sharing their favorite things to do, places to stay and can’t-miss dining experiences within the Pac-12 footprint. With USC and UCLA poised to leave the conference in 2024, this is your guide to the ultimate Pac-12 road trip.

Wine lovers attending a game at Washington State, for example, could add a side trip to Walla Walla wine country; fans of the “The Shining” could stay at the hotel where the movie was filmed in the University of Colorado area; and we didn’t forget the very distinct L.A. gems around the corner from UCLA and USC games.

Hotel Clio

Colorado Places to stay
By Ben Bolch
Hotel Clio, Cherry Creek. Sure, there are much closer (and cheaper) hotel options, including the Renaissance Boulder Flatiron in Broomfield, just a short drive from Boulder, but anyone who enjoys high-end dining and shopping won’t want to miss Cherry Creek’s plentiful boutiques and restaurants.
Renaissance Boulder Flatiron Hotel

Colorado Places to stay
By Ryan Kartje
Unless you’re booking many months in advance, good luck finding a hotel in Boulder proper for a fall Saturday. The Renaissance Boulder Flatiron, as noted, is close enough to town, reliable and nicer than you’d expect for the cost. But if you don’t mind the hour-plus drive through traffic on gameday, I’m always a proponent of spending a few nights in Denver, which is unquestionably one of the cooler big cities in the Pac-12 footprint.
Airbnb in Bailey

Colorado Places to stay
By J. Brady McCollough
One of the best parts of coming to Boulder for a game is the chance to stay in an Airbnb property or vacation rental within an hour’s drive up in the mountains. There is no shortage of options. My favorite is a little one stoplight town Southwest of Boulder called Bailey that takes you truly off the beaten path.
Read AllRead Less
Barolo Grill

Colorado Places to eat
By Ben Bolch
How does chilled jumbo lump crab with citrus crema followed by house-made spaghetti with wild boar ragu followed by Barolo-braised duck sound? Those are just a few of the seasonal items on the tantalizing four-course tasting menu. At $89 per person (with optional $55 wine pairing), it may not be something you can put on an expense account, but it’s worth the splurge.
Read AllRead Less
Sweet Cow

Colorado Places to eat
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
Sweet Cow’s seasonal menu of housemade ice cream flavors has something for everyone’s sweet tooth. If they have the candied ginger, don’t hesitate. Order a double.
Pearl Street Mall

Colorado Places to eat
By J. Brady McCollough
Pearl Street is one of the coolest college town pedestrian walkways, so keep it simple and bounce around. You can’t go wrong with Mountain Sun Pub and Brewery.
Avery Brewing Company

Colorado Places to eat
By Ryan Kartje
Boulder and Denver are bursting with great beer options, but Avery Brewing, just outside of Boulder, is a personal favorite. Wash down the excellent bar food with a White Rascal on draft.
Backcountry Pizza & Tap House

Colorado Places to eat
By Ryan Kartje
If pizza is more what you’re looking for, Backcountry Pizza and Tap House serves slices the size of your head to go with their own great beer selection.
Pearl Street Mall

Colorado Local intel
By Ben Bolch
Like most college towns, the bars and downscale eateries remain open late in Boulder, so you’ll be able to grab a taco or a local IPA along the Pearl Street Mall without worry even if the game goes into triple overtime.
Sundown Saloon

Colorado Local intel
By J. Brady McCollough
If you love to get caught up in the student flavor, you have to check out the underground Sundown Saloon off the Pearl Street Mall.
The Stanley Hotel

Colorado Side trip
By Ben Bolch
Known as the Overlook Hotel in Stephen King’s “The Shining,” this resort built in 1909 is less than an hour from Boulder. The place once ran a promotion where you could stay in Room 237 (where some, ahem, interesting things happened in the movie) for $237 per night. In another ode to the iconic horror flick, the hotel in 2015 erected a hedge maze where guests can play hide and seek.
Read AllRead Less
Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Colorado Side trip
By J. Brady McCollough
Red Rocks Amphitheater is only 45 minutes or so from Boulder. Maybe you’ll get lucky and find a good show the same weekend as the game! If you’re into skiing or just enjoy ski town vibes, Breckenridge is just two hours’ drive, too.
More Info

Pikes Peak

Colorado Side trip
By Ryan Kartje
There are 25 peaks of 14,000 feet or higher in the Rocky Mountains, and one of them is a short drive away. It takes a full day to summit Pikes Peak by foot, but only an hour or two in your car. The stunning view is well worth the drive. Take it slow on the winding road to the top – limited guardrails! – and give yourself enough time to grab a donut at the new Visitor’s Center at the summit.
Read AllRead Less
Courtyard by Marriott Pullman

Washington State Places to stay
By Ben Bolch
Before this hotel recently sprouted roughly a half-mile from Martin Stadium, many traveling beat writers schlepped from Spokane or slummed it at the Best Western Plus University Inn in Moscow, Idaho (the only hotel where I’ve ever scratched my face by turning my head on a pillow). This Courtyard comes with everything that makes it the industry standard: lobby bistro and comfortable if somewhat utilitarian rooms. But the fact that you can walk to Martin Stadium in 15 minutes makes it a winner.
Read AllRead Less
Buffalo Wild Wings

Washington State Places to eat
By Ben Bolch
Hmm. Does the Buffalo Wild Wings in Moscow count? I have long made a point not to eat in Pullman while staying in Spokane.
Ferdinand's Ice Cream Shoppe

Washington State Places to eat
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
For a sweet treat, stop by Ferdinand’s Ice Cream Shoppe, where students scoop old-fashioned ice cream and sell canned cheese within walking distance to Martin Stadium.
The Davenport Hotel

Washington State Local intel
By Ben Bolch
If you’re a foodie or want to stay somewhere interesting, make the longer drive and stay at the Davenport Hotel in Spokane. The original hotel, built in 1914, oozes a Great Gatsby vibe and the newer tower across the street features modern décor with walk-in showers, not to mention an energetic lobby bar. Make sure to ask the front desk for some of their signature peanut brittle.
Read AllRead Less
Spokane Falls

Washington State Local intel
By Ryan Kartje
When in Spokane, take an hour or so to walk along its Riverfront Park on your way to Spokane Falls, a refreshing slice of nature that runs right through the heart of the city. On your way back are plenty of nearby options for a glass of red, if that’s more your speed.
Walla Walla Valley Wine

Washington State Side trip
By Ben Bolch
If you ever wanted to know what life on Mars looks like, make the 2¼-hour drive to Walla Walla for some wine tasting. (Just don’t expect to get cellphone reception for most of the trip.) Once you arrive, you’ll enjoy some of the best Syrah in the United States. Recommended tasting stops include Reynvaan, Abeja and L’Ecole No. 41, followed by dinner at Brasserie Four. Call ahead for the reservation policy at each winery.
Read AllRead Less
Renaissance Seattle Hotel

Washington Places to stay
By Ben Bolch
This centrally located hotel features comfortable rooms within walking distance of downtown hot spots (Pike Place Market, the original Starbucks location) while earning the requisite Bonvoy points for anyone loyal to Marriott properties (i.e. every sportswriter). Those who have access to the top-floor lounge can enjoy breathtaking views on the rare occasions they’re not obscured by clouds.
Read AllRead Less
Ace Hotel Seattle

Washington Places to stay
By J. Brady McCollough
The Ace Hotel chain excels at hipster vibes and where better to partake in that than Seattle? Also, the price shouldn’t be too astronomic for the value.
Courtyard by Marriott Seattle Downtown/Lake Union

Washington Places to stay
By Ryan Kartje
There’s an excellent Courtyard Marriott on the South side of Lake Union that was recently renovated and offers the perfect combination of affordability and proximity to everything. The morning walk along Lake Union with a fresh Starbucks in hand doesn’t hurt the ambiance, either.
Piroshky Piroshky

Washington Places to eat
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
J. Brady McCollough
Pike Place Market is a tourist trap, but a stop at Piroshky Piroshky makes the crowds worth it. Grab one of the sweet or savory offerings from the famed Russian bakery and watch the fish fly. — Thuc Nhi Nguyen

Second on Piroshky Piroshky! Also, this isn’t my thing, but if you like cream cheese, a Seattle style hot dog would be can’t-miss. — J. Brady McCollough
Read AllRead Less
Toulouse Petit Kitchen & Lounge

Washington Places to eat
By Ryan Kartje
The best Cajun food I’ve ever tasted outside of New Orleans is at Toulouse Petit in the Lower Queen Anne district. You can’t go wrong with any choice on the menu, but for dinner, it’s hard to veer away from the Creole classics – delicious shrimp and andouille served over creamy corn grits or a spicy jambalaya that punches you in the mouth with Cajun flavors. If you can find a seat for brunch – or have the time to wait an hour or two – the beignets are also out of this world.
Read AllRead Less
Zeitgeist Coffee

Washington Local intel
By Ben Bolch
Being in Seattle, you’re going to expect amazing coffee. Zeitgeist is the spot to get it. By the time you finish your cup of java (with a refill or three), you’re going to want an ownership stake.
Bathtub Gin & Co.

Washington Local intel
By J. Brady McCollough
Bar and cocktail aficionados have to pay a visit to Bathtub Gin & Co., particularly if you want to continue to imbibe past closing time. It’s about as close as you can find these days to an authentic speakeasy feel.
Fremont, Seattle

Washington Local intel
By Ryan Kartje
If you’ve had your fill of Pike Place, head north and take some time to explore Fremont, one of Seattle’s coolest neighborhoods. Pay your respects to the Fremont Troll, which lives under the Aurora Bridge, on your way to grabbing a Head Full of Dynomite hazy IPA at Fremont Brewing. Trying to hang out by the water? Head a bit further north to Ballard and grab a half-dozen oysters seaside at The Walrus and the Carpenter, where the servers are more than happy to share their deep oyster expertise.
Read AllRead Less
House of Smith Jet City Winery

Washington Side trip
By Ben Bolch
Nestled inside an abandoned Dr. Pepper bottling plant just north of Boeing Field, this hipster tasting room lets you sample an impressive lineup of wines while plane spotting out giant second-floor windows. Proprietor Charles Smith is known for killer Syrah, but we suggest the soft, velvety El Jefe Tempranillo that may be the best domestic version of this varietal ever made.
Read AllRead Less
Leavenworth

Washington Side trip
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
Did the pandemic spoil your plans for a European vacation? Get your fix in Leavenworth, a traditional German mountain town about two hours east of Seattle.
Mount Rainier

Washington Side trip
By J. Brady McCollough
Mount Rainier makes Seattle a long weekend destination at a minimum.
Puget Sound

Washington Side trip
By J. Brady McCollough
Puget Sound makes Seattle a long weekend destination at a minimum.
San Juan Islands

Washington Side trip
By Ryan Kartje
The San Juan Islands are a three-hour drive away, but well worth it if you’re at all interested in whale watching. There’s no place better in the world to see Orcas in the wild. Resident orcas live in the area year-round; though, it’s best to see them between March and October.
Valley River Inn

Oregon Places to stay
By Ben Bolch
As the name implies, the hotel is situated along a river (the Willamette) and features a rustic lobby with an inviting fireplace. Even though the place has a dated feel, its warmth and cozy lobby bar (SweetWaters on the River) make it such a coveted spot that both the UCLA and USC basketball teams used to stay here simultaneously under previous coaches. (Highlights included Kevin O’Neill buying rounds of drinks at the lobby bar and the famously rigid Ben Howland loosening up with reporters during off-the-record fireside chats.)
Read AllRead Less
Rogue Ales Public House

Oregon Places to eat
By J. Brady McCollough
Rogue is one of the best breweries in the state, and they have a location in Eugene that’s a must visit for beer drinkers.
Inn at the 5th

Oregon Local intel
By Ben Bolch
For discriminating travelers (like USC basketball coach Andy Enfield, who has become a regular), the Inn at the 5th offers more upscale accommodations, with the bonus of being a 30-second walk from Marché.
Willamette Valley Wineries

Oregon Side trip
By Ben Bolch
About 1½ hours away, this haven for world-class Pinot Noir will satisfy the senses with gently rolling hills topped with row upon row of vineyards. Top spots include Domaine Serene, Argyle and Adelsheim, with lunch at the Dundee Bistro a must.
Hood River Fruit Loop

Oregon Side trip
By Ryan Kartje
About an hour east of Portland lies one of the gems of the Pacific Northwest. The Fruit Loop is a 35-mile scenic drive through the splendor of the Hood River Valley, filled with fruit stands, wineries, breweries and fields of beautiful flowers. Set aside a day to casually wander and be sure to take plenty of pictures of Mt. Hood, which towers triumphantly over the scenery. When you’re finished wandering, stop by Pfriem Family Brewers for a fruit-forward pint to finish your journey.
Read AllRead Less
Portland

Oregon Side trip
By J. Brady McCollough
If you spent more time in Portland than Eugene on your trip to UO, you wouldn’t be the first. Portland’s relaxed vibes and obsession with artisanal donut shops makes it an enjoyable place to spend a weekend.
Graduate Berkeley

California Places to stay
By Ben Bolch
Formerly known as the Durant, this boutique hotel a block from campus is hopping on game days. And as the name implies, expect to find a poster of Dustin Hoffman from “The Graduate” in your room.
Hotel Fairmont San Francisco

California Places to stay
By J. Brady McCollough
The Fairmont San Francisco puts you just a quick drive over the Bay Bridge from Cal’s campus and in the same hotel where guests used to be able to spy famous musicians such as Ella Fitzgerald, Nat “King” Cole and James Brown.
Zachary's Chicago Pizza

California Places to eat
By Ben Bolch
This stuff is legit, with enough gooey goodness to fill you up after a slice or two. That means you can get your stuffed pizza fix without the four-hour flight needed for a trip to Gino’s East or Giordano’s in Chicago.
Mario's Bohemian Cigar Store Cafe

California Places to eat
By J. Brady McCollough
If you do elect to stay in San Francisco, head to Mario’s Bohemian Cafe in North Beach and devour the world’s best Meatball sub, served on fresh focaccia bread baked daily by the nearby Liguria Bakery.
Claremont Club & Spa

California Local intel
By Ben Bolch
For breathtaking views of the Bay, head to the Claremont Club & Spa for a cocktail (or a night’s stay, if you’re not afraid of lodgings said to be haunted by the ghost of a 6-year-old girl).
Heinold's: First and Last Chance Saloon

California Local intel
By J. Brady McCollough
To visit one of the oldest bars in California, go to Heinold’s First and Last Chance Saloon at Jack London Square in Oakland.
Napa Valley

California Side trip
By Ben Bolch
Ryan Kartje
It may seem hard to believe while surrounded by bohemians and wannabe beatniks, but you’re only an hour away from the serenity of one of the world’s most iconic wine regions. Unfortunately, you can’t just show up and taste anymore (thanks, COVID-19), but some planning can lead to an unforgettable day. Suggested stops include Caymus, Beringer and Mumm, with time left for a leisurely lunch at Mustard’s Grill. — Ben Bolch

Napa Valley is a must, and not just for amazing wine. If you find yourself in search of a palate cleanser between tastings in Sonoma, Russian River Brewing is a requirement for all beer aficionados. Even better if you can time your trip for the annual release of Pliny the Younger, an award-winning triple IPA that’s as rare as it is deliciously crisp. Some folks wait hours in line just to buy a few bottles. Not willing to wait that long? Pliny the Elder is much easier to find, and, in my humble opinion, equally delicious. —Ryan Kartje
Read AllRead Less
Sausalito

California Side trip
By J. Brady McCollough
The best way to see the Bay is by ferry to Sausalito or Tiburon.
Tiburon

California Side trip
By J. Brady McCollough
The best way to see the Bay is by ferry to Sausalito or Tiburon.
Hotel Nia: Menlo Park

Stanford Places to stay
By Ben Bolch
This ultramodern hotel in nearby Menlo Park is a tranquil oasis of sleek architecture and cool features (with the push of a button, a do-not-disturb sign outside the room lights a snoozing face, complete a mouth emitting Z’s). Rooms are so comfortable that you may find yourself wanting to lounge inside all day.
Read AllRead Less
The Nest Hotel

Stanford Places to stay
By Ryan Kartje
The closer you can get to Stanford’s campus, the better, and this modern boutique hotel, which is just three miles away from the stadium, won’t break the bank. The hotel wine bar sometimes even offers complimentary tastings.
Palo Alto Creamery

Stanford Places to eat
By Ryan Kartje
The mix of Silicon Valley culture and college kids gives Palo Alto a unique food scene that includes both great fine dining and cheap eats, but no matter what cuisine you prefer, every college town needs a great diner. Palo Alto Creamery is about as classic as it gets in that sense, with its old soda fountain feel.
Read AllRead Less
Hanna House

Stanford Local intel
By Ben Bolch
Architecture buffs won’t want to miss Frank Lloyd Wright’s Hanna House, designed in the 1930s for a Stanford professor and now open to the public.
Ridge Vineyards

Stanford Side trip
By Ben Bolch
You may be surprised to learn that world-class wine is only a half hour away in the Santa Cruz Mountains, meaning you can skip that trip to Napa Valley. Ridge makes tasty Chardonnay, lip-smacking Zinfandel and highly coveted (not to mention overpriced) Cabernet Sauvignon from its Monte Bello vineyard. Tastings on the outdoor patio make for a perfect afternoon.
Read AllRead Less
Monterey

Stanford Side trip
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
About 90 minutes south of Palo Alto, Monterey has a form of sea creature roulette while whale watching. There are humpbacks, orcas, dolphins, seals and otters in the bay and each trip on the boat brings a different group of animals.
Half Moon Bay

Stanford Side trip
By Ryan Kartje
For easily accessible coastal vibes nearby to Silicon Valley, drive over to Half Moon Bay.
Courtyard by Marriott Corvallis

Oregon State Places to stay
By Ben Bolch
Thuc Nhi Nguyen
This newish hotel nestled alongside the Willamette River has a European feel and is within easy walking distance of many shops and restaurants. —Ben Bolch

For more atmosphere, the riverfront Courtyard Marriott is in the heart of Downtown Corvallis and still less than two miles away from campus. —Thuc Nhi Nguyen
Read AllRead Less
Hilton Garden Inn Corvallis

Oregon State Places to stay
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
If you’re going for game-time convenience, pick the Hilton Garden Inn. It’s so close to Reser Stadium that your bed might as well be in the stands.
Block 15 Brewing Co.

Oregon State Places to eat
By Ben Bolch
The solid pub fare is greatly enhanced by a wide selection of artisan beers.
Angry Beaver Grill

Oregon State Places to eat
By J. Brady McCollough
The Angry Beaver Grill is one of the best campus sports bars in the Pac-12, decorated wall to wall with Oregon State memorabilia. Don’t miss it.
Corvallis

Oregon State Local intel
By Ben Bolch
J. Brady McCollough
Given that the livelier Eugene is about 45 minutes away, don’t feel obligated to stay in Corvallis. But those who prefer a slower pace will appreciate the small-town charm that can be found here. —Ben Bolch

If you love dive bars and authentic college town experiences, Corvallis has plenty to offer. There’s no reason to drive to Eugene for a good time. -J. Brady McCollough
Read AllRead Less
Portland

Oregon State Side trip
By Ben Bolch
Yes, the state’s crown jewel has lost significant luster amid an economic downturn (among other issues), but the food and wine scene is still among the best on the West Coast. Try Caffe Mingo for authentic Italian, Podnah’s for Texas-style barbecue or Higgins for upscale Pacific Northwest fare.
Oregon Coast Highway

Oregon State Side trip
By J. Brady McCollough
The Oregon coastline is worth a visit.
The Westin Tempe

Arizona State Places to stay
By Ben Bolch
Aside from the oddity of this hotel being out of shampoo during a recent stay (yes, really), it’s a gleaming star of the Marriott chain. Rooms are modern and spacious (upgrades can include two-bathroom suites) and you’re within easy walking distance of Sun Devil Stadium. Just make sure to bring extra shampoo.
Read AllRead Less
Marriott Phoenix Resort Hotel Tempe at The Buttes

Arizona State Places to stay
By Ryan Kartje
USC’s last two trips to Tempe happened to fall on the same fall weekend as the NASCAR race in Phoenix, which meant disastrous overbooking all over town. But as long as you’re clear of race weekend, finding a hotel in the area should be no sweat. There’s no shortage of quality options by the airport, if convenience is your top priority. Looking for something more luxurious? Try the Phoenix Marriott Resort Tempe at the Buttes for a desert getaway vibe.
Read AllRead Less
JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort Hotel & Spa

Arizona State Places to stay
By J. Brady McCollough
The JW Marriott Camelback Inn in Scottsdale is a can’t-miss desert destination if you can fork over a little extra per night.
Pizzeria Bianco

Arizona State Places to eat
By Ben Bolch
Trust us, a wait that can last upward of four hours is worth it for this divine, flaky crust. It helps immensely that you can pass that time with a few drinks next door at Bar Bianco and they’ll let you know the moment your name is called off the waiting list.
Arizona Biltmore

Arizona State Side trip
By Ben Bolch
Book a spa day at one of the nearby luxury hotels such as the Arizona Biltmore, where you can melt away bodily stress (while adding financial strain) with an 80-minute desert oasis massage for $335.
Salt Lake City Marriott City Center

Utah Places to stay
By Ben Bolch
We preferred this hotel’s warm charm prior to a recent renovation that resulted in sterile rooms, but it’s still the best downtown spot, within walking distance of a slew of restaurants and just a short Uber ride from Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Red Iguana

Utah Places to eat
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
Red Iguana is a Salt Lake City mainstay. Its Mexican food is so popular that it had to expand to a second location.
Salt Lake City Marriott City Center

Utah Local intel
By Ben Bolch
Staying at the Marriott City Center comes with the bonus of an adjacent outdoor ice-skating rink that’s open in winter months and perfect for people-watching if you don’t want to lace up some skates.
Courtyard by Marriott Salt Lake City Downtown

Utah Local intel
By Ryan Kartje
On the other side of that city square are a Courtyard Marriott and an AC Hotel, two great choices for Marriott members looking to save another $100 or so compared to staying at the City Center alternative.
AC Hotel by Marriott Salt Lake City Downtown

Utah Local intel
By Ryan Kartje
On the other side of that city square are a Courtyard Marriott and an AC Hotel, two great choices for Marriott members looking to save another $100 or so compared to staying at the City Center alternative.
Interstate 15

Utah Side trip
By J. Brady McCollough
If you love road tripping, the drive from Salt Lake City to Las Vegas on Interstate 15 has some of the most majestic views of terrain that changes seemingly along every turn. Don’t miss it.
JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa

Arizona Places to stay
By Ben Bolch
Assuming you can get a decent rate, this is worth the somewhat lengthy drive into town given the plush rooms and sprawling grounds nestled comfortably into picturesque hillsides. Just keep an eye out for snakes and scorpions while walking outdoors.
Prep & Pastry

Arizona Places to eat
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
You’ll likely be in for a night game in the desert, which means you’ll have time for pre-game brunch. Prep & Pastry, which has two locations in Tucson has all the standards and a rotating selection of fresh baked goods every day.
Mi Nidito Restaurant

Arizona Local intel
By Ben Bolch
If you’re craving Mexican food, Mi Nidito is a must for its simple but delicious fare. Bill Clinton scarfed down a bean tostada, shredded beef taco, chile relleno, chicken enchilada and beef tamale (now known as the “President’s Plate”) during a visit in 1999. Pictures of Clinton and other luminaries that have visited the joint line the entrance, leading to a bottleneck as visitors linger to see if they can spot a favorite.
Read AllRead Less
El Charro Café

Arizona Local intel
By Ryan Kartje
Many restaurants have staked the claim that they invented the chimichanga, each with a similar story of accidentally dropping a burrito in the fryer. But El Charro Cafe may have the most compelling case. It’s the nation’s oldest Mexican restaurant, having opened in Tucson in 1922. The restaurant has been operated by the same family ever since, and they’re still serving a wide assortment of chimichangas.
Read AllRead Less
Downtown Tucson

Arizona Local intel
By J. Brady McCollough
Downtown Tucson features lively nightlife with tons of bars packed together.
Pima Air & Space Museum

Arizona Side trip
By Ben Bolch
Pima Air & Space Museum. Aviation buffs will love the fleet of nearly 400 aircraft “preserved” in the desert heat, including a modified Boeing 707 that came to be known as “Freedom One” after transporting the American hostages held in Iran back home in 1981.
The Langham, Huntington, Pasadena

UCLA Places to stay
By Ben Bolch
This upscale hotel in Pasadena exudes old-world charm and used to house UCLA’s football team on nights before games until the Luskin Center was erected on campus.
The Pub at Golden Road

UCLA Places to eat
By Ryan Kartje
A trip to Golden Road Brewery is highly recommended. The original brewery in Glendale has great bar food and an excellent array of their own beers, and it’s just 15 minutes away from the Rose Bowl. Assuming you don’t hit traffic, of course.
Kidspace Children's Museum

UCLA Local intel
By Ben Bolch
If you’re bringing small kiddos (under 10), stop by the Kidspace Children’s Museum that’s a Hail Mary from the Rose Bowl for some interactive fun, including tug-of-war and clay molding.
Santa Monica

UCLA Local intel
By Ryan Kartje
Looking for a robust bar scene in Westwood? Well, you’ve come to the wrong place. Most leave the neighborhood if they’re looking for nightlife, thanks to local regulations that have made expanding that scene into Westwood next to impossible. Never fear, though, Santa Monica, Venice and Culver City are just a short ride away.
Read AllRead Less
Descanso Gardens

UCLA Local intel
By J. Brady McCollough
Near Pasadena in La Canada Flintridge is Descanso Gardens, a beautiful, enchanting botanical garden that’s worth a visit if staying near the stadium.
Ronald Reagan Presidential Library

UCLA Side trip
By Ben Bolch
The historical archives at this Simi Valley museum take a backseat to the Air Force One housed inside three-story windows. You can board and tour the Boeing 707 that served seven U.S. presidents, including Richard M. Nixon on his somber flight home to Southern California after his 1974 resignation.
JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE

USC Places to stay
By Ben Bolch
This downtown hotel that’s just a few miles from the USC campus also resides across the street from Staples Center, allowing you to catch a Lakers or Kings game if your schedule permits. It’s also surrounded by restaurants and features a fun lobby bar populated by sportswriters after deadline.
Pizzeria Mozza

USC Places to eat
By Ben Bolch
It’s no longer next to impossible to get reservations at this Hancock Park institution, which is great news for those who love mouthwatering salad and pizza combinations accompanied by a wines-by-the-glass list that doesn’t just go through the motions. No meal is complete without the butterscotch budino.
Read AllRead Less
Expo Park/USC station

USC Local intel
By Ben Bolch
Skip the overpriced parking hawked by opportunistic neighbors ($50 for a spot in some random dude’s driveway? Are you kidding?) and take the Metro’s Expo Line, making the short walk from the Expo Park/USC or Expo/Vermont stations.
Angel City Brewery

USC Local intel
By Ryan Kartje
Don’t bother tailgating on campus. Instead, hit one (or two) of the many breweries in the Arts District and surrounding downtown neighborhoods. Angel City is a particular standout, with a warehouse tasting room and a wide variety of different types of beers.
Mariscos Jalisco food truck

USC Local intel
By J. Brady McCollough
Hit up the Mariscos Jalisco food truck near downtown. They literally fry the entire shrimp taco.
Santa Monica Pier

USC Side trip
By Ben Bolch
You’ve traveled to Los Angeles, possibly from some landlocked outpost, so you will probably want to spend some time seaside. Here you can ride a roller coaster overlooking the Pacific Ocean, mingle with the locals and grab some butter-basted crustaceans at The Lobster.
El Matador Beach

USC Side trip
By Ryan Kartje
Better yet, drive up the Pacific Coast Highway, stop for a lobster roll at Broad Street Oyster Co., drive to El Matador Beach in Malibu and prepare for the best beach picnic of your life.
Neptune's Net

USC Side trip
By J. Brady McCollough
Still hungry? Keep driving up the PCH to Ventura County and have some fried fish platters at Neptune’s Net.
