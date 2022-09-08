The Times’ college beat writers have recommendations for places to stay, eat, explore, and tips while traveling in our Pac-12 roadtrip guide.

The best places to eat, sleep, watch football and have fun in Pac-12 country

From the Rocky Mountains to the deserts of Arizona to the Pacific coastline, the Pac-12 Conference spans 11 cities in six states with diverse landscapes and climates. Each Pac-12 school is in a city that offers numerous activities, restaurants and hidden gems to add to your game-day experience.

Our college writers have trekked to Pac-12 cities and their surrounding communities. Now they’re sharing their favorite things to do, places to stay and can’t-miss dining experiences within the Pac-12 footprint. With USC and UCLA poised to leave the conference in 2024, this is your guide to the ultimate Pac-12 road trip.

Wine lovers attending a game at Washington State, for example, could add a side trip to Walla Walla wine country; fans of the “The Shining” could stay at the hotel where the movie was filmed in the University of Colorado area; and we didn’t forget the very distinct L.A. gems around the corner from UCLA and USC games.