The best places to eat, sleep, watch football and have fun in Pac-12 country
From the Rocky Mountains to the deserts of Arizona to the Pacific coastline, the Pac-12 Conference spans 11 cities in six states with diverse landscapes and climates. Each Pac-12 school is in a city that offers numerous activities, restaurants and hidden gems to add to your game-day experience.
Our college writers have trekked to Pac-12 cities and their surrounding communities. Now they’re sharing their favorite things to do, places to stay and can’t-miss dining experiences within the Pac-12 footprint. With USC and UCLA poised to leave the conference in 2024, this is your guide to the ultimate Pac-12 road trip.
Wine lovers attending a game at Washington State, for example, could add a side trip to Walla Walla wine country; fans of the “The Shining” could stay at the hotel where the movie was filmed in the University of Colorado area; and we didn’t forget the very distinct L.A. gems around the corner from UCLA and USC games.
Hotel Clio
Renaissance Boulder Flatiron Hotel
Airbnb in Bailey
Barolo Grill
Sweet Cow
Pearl Street Mall
Avery Brewing Company
Backcountry Pizza & Tap House
Pearl Street Mall
Sundown Saloon
The Stanley Hotel
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Pikes Peak
Courtyard by Marriott Pullman
Buffalo Wild Wings
Ferdinand's Ice Cream Shoppe
The Davenport Hotel
Spokane Falls
Walla Walla Valley Wine
Renaissance Seattle Hotel
Ace Hotel Seattle
Courtyard by Marriott Seattle Downtown/Lake Union
Piroshky Piroshky
Second on Piroshky Piroshky! Also, this isn’t my thing, but if you like cream cheese, a Seattle style hot dog would be can’t-miss. — J. Brady McCollough
Toulouse Petit Kitchen & Lounge
Zeitgeist Coffee
Bathtub Gin & Co.
Fremont, Seattle
House of Smith Jet City Winery
Leavenworth
Mount Rainier
Puget Sound
San Juan Islands
Valley River Inn
Rogue Ales Public House
Inn at the 5th
Willamette Valley Wineries
Hood River Fruit Loop
Portland
Graduate Berkeley
Hotel Fairmont San Francisco
Zachary's Chicago Pizza
Mario's Bohemian Cigar Store Cafe
Claremont Club & Spa
Heinold's: First and Last Chance Saloon
Napa Valley
Napa Valley is a must, and not just for amazing wine. If you find yourself in search of a palate cleanser between tastings in Sonoma, Russian River Brewing is a requirement for all beer aficionados. Even better if you can time your trip for the annual release of Pliny the Younger, an award-winning triple IPA that’s as rare as it is deliciously crisp. Some folks wait hours in line just to buy a few bottles. Not willing to wait that long? Pliny the Elder is much easier to find, and, in my humble opinion, equally delicious. —Ryan Kartje
Sausalito
Tiburon
Hotel Nia: Menlo Park
The Nest Hotel
Palo Alto Creamery
Hanna House
Ridge Vineyards
Monterey
Half Moon Bay
Courtyard by Marriott Corvallis
For more atmosphere, the riverfront Courtyard Marriott is in the heart of Downtown Corvallis and still less than two miles away from campus. —Thuc Nhi Nguyen
Hilton Garden Inn Corvallis
Block 15 Brewing Co.
Angry Beaver Grill
Corvallis
If you love dive bars and authentic college town experiences, Corvallis has plenty to offer. There’s no reason to drive to Eugene for a good time. -J. Brady McCollough
Portland
Oregon Coast Highway
The Westin Tempe
Marriott Phoenix Resort Hotel Tempe at The Buttes
JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort Hotel & Spa
Pizzeria Bianco
Arizona Biltmore
Salt Lake City Marriott City Center
Red Iguana
Salt Lake City Marriott City Center
Courtyard by Marriott Salt Lake City Downtown
AC Hotel by Marriott Salt Lake City Downtown
Interstate 15
JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa
Prep & Pastry
Mi Nidito Restaurant
El Charro Café
Downtown Tucson
Pima Air & Space Museum
The Langham, Huntington, Pasadena
The Pub at Golden Road
Kidspace Children's Museum
Santa Monica
Descanso Gardens
Ronald Reagan Presidential Library
JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE
Pizzeria Mozza
Expo Park/USC station
Angel City Brewery
Mariscos Jalisco food truck
Santa Monica Pier
El Matador Beach
Neptune's Net
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.