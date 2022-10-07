Can UCLA keep its viral season going? Four things to watch when Bruins face Utah

They’re getting noticed.

The national rankings, the player-of-the-week awards, the sports-show hubbub was all a prelude to the joy that came the UCLA Bruins’ way on the eve of their latest showdown.

Brenden Clinton, creator of the college football skits that generate hundreds of thousands of views on Twitter, featured the Bruins in one of his fake film sessions. Most importantly, they weren’t the team that was the butt of every joke Clinton made while posing as a Washington coach berating his players.

The clip showed UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson sidestepping two Husky defenders who collide at the goal line, prompting Clinton to say, “Y’all run into each other like old friends. I mean, this is embarrassing, right? He made y’all cuddle! Look how long y’all stay in that position.”

What kind of fun might be next for UCLA? Depends on what happens against defending Pac-12 Conference champion Utah on Saturday afternoon at the Rose Bowl.

“The ranking’s good and I think it’s good for those guys and they should be proud of that,” Bruins coach Chip Kelly said, “but after you’re ranked, there’s really nothing else. You don’t get a trophy, you don’t get something handed to you, you gotta go back to work.

“We know we beat Washington last week because of our preparation during the week. We know if we’re going to beat Utah, it’s going to be because of our preparation during the week. Things don’t just happen to you, hope isn’t a strategy. You gotta put the work in.”

Here are four things to watch when the No. 18 Bruins (5-0 overall, 2-0 Pac-12) face No. 11 Utah (4-1, 2-0) at 12:30 p.m. (Ch. 11, Fox Sports app):