UCLA vs. Arizona State: Live updates, betting odds, videos, news and more

UCLA’s late night would include first in Pac-12 South with win over Arizona State

UCLA coach Chip Kelly yells instructions at one of his players during a loss to Fresno State on Sept. 19 in Pasadena. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

Can the Pac-12 South be decided on the first weekend of October?

It sure looks like it given the unease at USC and Utah that has seemingly knocked the division favorites out of the race before pumpkin patches start popping up.

The Trojan tumult has included two early conference losses and the dismissal of coach Clay Helton. The pain is literal for the .500 Utes after the fatal shooting of defensive back Aaron Lowe sparked nationwide condolences. Utah isn’t playing this weekend as it begins to process the unspeakable tragedy.

That means everybody is looking at you, UCLA and Arizona State, or at least as many people who can stomach another “Pac-12 After Dark” game.

UCLA coach Chip Kelly groused this week about late starts costing Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey the Heisman Trophy in 2015 because of a lack of exposure, but low viewership won’t keep the No. 20 Bruins (3-1 overall, 1-0 Pac-12) from becoming the division front-runner with a bedtime victory over the Sun Devils (3-1, 1-0) on Saturday night at the Rose Bowl.

Kelly will forgive buddies in his native New Hampshire from skipping the FS1 telecast given his viewing habits when he lived back that way.

“I never watched a 10:30 East Coast Pac-12 game,” Kelly said, “and I love football.”

