UCLA vs. Arizona State: Live updates, betting odds, videos, news and more

UCLA vs. Arizona State: College football betting picks, odds and analysis
UCLA hosts Arizona State at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in a matchup of 3-1 teams trying to put themselves in contention for a conference title run.
Las Vegas oddsmakers have the Bruins as three-point home favorites. VSiN’s Adam Kramer wrote of this game in Point Spread Weekly: “The slate of [college football] games is truly an all-weekend event, and this Pac-12 doozy will take us deep into Saturday evening. UCLA recovered from its Fresno State undoing with a win (and cover) over Stanford on Saturday. It wasn’t domination from the Bruins, but it was the kind of win as a short favorite to help get the season back in check.”
VSiN’s Matt Youmans makes a case for UCLA.
Arizona State Sun Devils at UCLA Bruins (-3, 55.5)
Assuming quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is good to go despite a sore shoulder, UCLA will go off as at least a three-point favorite against Arizona State at the Rose Bowl.
UCLA’s late night would include first in Pac-12 South with win over Arizona State
Can the Pac-12 South be decided on the first weekend of October?
It sure looks like it given the unease at USC and Utah that has seemingly knocked the division favorites out of the race before pumpkin patches start popping up.
The Trojan tumult has included two early conference losses and the dismissal of coach Clay Helton. The pain is literal for the .500 Utes after the fatal shooting of defensive back Aaron Lowe sparked nationwide condolences. Utah isn’t playing this weekend as it begins to process the unspeakable tragedy.
That means everybody is looking at you, UCLA and Arizona State, or at least as many people who can stomach another “Pac-12 After Dark” game.
UCLA coach Chip Kelly groused this week about late starts costing Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey the Heisman Trophy in 2015 because of a lack of exposure, but low viewership won’t keep the No. 20 Bruins (3-1 overall, 1-0 Pac-12) from becoming the division front-runner with a bedtime victory over the Sun Devils (3-1, 1-0) on Saturday night at the Rose Bowl.
Kelly will forgive buddies in his native New Hampshire from skipping the FS1 telecast given his viewing habits when he lived back that way.
“I never watched a 10:30 East Coast Pac-12 game,” Kelly said, “and I love football.”
UCLA lineman Jon Gaines II inspired by his dad, who endures dialysis to see him play
Traveling from his Wisconsin home to watch the son who bears his name play football requires a dreaded pregame routine. On the day before he eases into his Rose Bowl seat, Jon Gaines must endure four restless hours in what he’s dubbed “the chair.”
Two needles are inserted into his left arm, roughly three inches apart. One needle goes into a vein to extract blood and the other into an artery to return it after it’s been cleansed of toxins and excess fluids.
Every time he feels the needle pricks, the father of UCLA center Jon Gaines II falls into an immediate funk.
“It’s like a mini-five-minute depression,” he said, “like, I still can’t believe this is happening.”
He snaps out of it after remembering this procedure is keeping him alive.
Gaines doesn’t have either of his kidneys. Cancer in the organs prompted doctors to remove them 2½ years ago after growths detected eight months earlier had become enlarged.
Three-times-a-week dialysis treatments can only sustain the 53-year-old for so long. He’ll eventually need a kidney transplant, and his rare B-positive blood type could complicate efforts to find the right match because there are fewer donors who fit that profile.
“Like most folks dealing with this,” Gaines said, “I’ve had some great days, I’ve had some tough days too.”
The strain can be felt some 2,000 miles away from the family’s suburban Milwaukee home. Jon Gaines II, an emerging force on one of the Pac-12 Conference’s sturdiest offensive lines, constantly thinks about his “Pops.” They speak nearly every other day, the son checking in on the father who sparked his love of Star Wars movies and bestowed more than a name, giving him “my nerdy side.”
“I mean, it’s always something that’s in the back of my mind,” the younger Gaines said.
The Gaines’ plight was mostly confined to friends and family before Bruins center Sam Marrazzo — with his teammate’s permission — shared the story publicly. Without any prompting, Marrazzo opened an interview with reporters last week by detailing the pain of his teammate and his father.