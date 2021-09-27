UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson shakes off injury, returns to practice

Dorian Thompson-Robinson backed into the imaginary pocket, firing a 10-yard pass into the end zone.

His arm motion was fluid. The pass was accurate. There was nothing unusual about it.

UCLA fans could exhale Monday morning. The Bruins quarterback was back at practice as if nothing had happened two days earlier, as if he had never been forced to leave the team’s 35-24 victory over Stanford for one play because of an injury before returning to throw a clinching touchdown pass.

His gutsy performance won him a new legion of fans but came as no surprise to coach Chip Kelly.

“I think it’s always been impressive and he’s been that type of player since the jump,” Kelly said of Thompson-Robinson’s resolve. “I remember the first start of his career at Oklahoma and how tough he was taking on the Oklahoma team, so it was not of any surprise to me; one of Dorian’s best qualities is his toughness and I think that shone through on Saturday.”

Thompson-Robinson returned from the unspecified injury to throw a five-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Philips with 2 1/2 minutes left, extending UCLA’s advantage to two scores.

Thompson-Robinson finished the game completing 18 of 29 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns in addition to his two rushing touchdowns. He was scheduled to speak with reporters after practice Monday.