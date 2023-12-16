UCLA vs. Boise State in L.A. Bowl: Live updates, start time and analysis

Reality setting in for UCLA seniors looking to leave ‘with a bang’ in L.A. Bowl

UCLA defensive back Kenny Churchwell III (23) celebrates a fumble recovery for a touchdown by defensive back Alex Johnson (36) during the Bruins’ win at the Coliseum on Nov. 18. Churchwell is among the seniors playing in their final game for the Bruins on Saturday in the L.A. Bowl against Boise State. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Between reps on the practice field, Kenny Churchwell III tried to soak it all in. The safety glanced at the Wasserman Football Center, his unofficial home since 2018, gleaming on a sunny Southern California morning. He started to check off the milestones in his head.

His last Tuesday practice. His last team meetings. Finally on Saturday, his last college game.

While bowl games often live in the awkward space between season finale and way-too-early preview of what’s to come, UCLA is viewing Saturday’s L.A. Bowl at 4:30 p.m. at SoFi Stadium against Mountain West champion Boise State solely as a full-stop punctuation mark for this run-on season. The Bruins hope to make it an exclamation point.

“As seniors,” Churchwell said, “we gotta leave out with a bang.”

Read more >>>