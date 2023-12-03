Advertisement
UCLA to play Boise State in L.A. Bowl at SoFi Stadium

UCLA running back Carson Steele, left, and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times; David Zalubowski / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staff writer Ben Bolch
By Ben Bolch
Staff WriterFollow
UCLA is staying home for the holiday bowl season.

The Bruins will face Boise State in the Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk on Dec. 16 at SoFi Stadium in a battle of teams on different trajectories.

UCLA (7-5) lost three of its last four games, leading to dueling airplane banners that flew over campus last week — some calling for coach Chip Kelly’s dismissal, others offering support — while five players, including former five-star quarterback prospect Dante Moore, entered the transfer portal.

UCLA Sports

The biggest loss came when USC avenged its defeat in the crosstown rivalry game by luring away UCLA defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn, whose unit had held the Trojans to a measly three rushing yards during the Bruins’ 38-20 victory.

Boise State (8-5) appeared headed for similar chaos when it fired coach Andy Avalos last month before the Broncos won four consecutive games, including a 44-20 victory over Nevada Las Vegas in the Mountain West Conference championship game.

The teams have met once previously, with UCLA rolling to a 38-7 victory on Sept. 4, 1999.

