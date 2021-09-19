UCLA vs. Fresno State: Live scoring updates, highlights and news

Obi Eboh and Alec Anderson strike NIL deals to endorse Sissy Blue shirts

UCLA defensive back Obi Eboh follows the ball during a win over Hawaii on Aug. 28. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

Obi Eboh and Alec Anderson think you would look good in Sissy Blue.

The UCLA football players are expected to begin promoting the brand of T-shirts on social media after signing name, image and likeness deals to capitalize on the phenomenon sparked by Louisiana State coach Ed Orgeron’s impromptu exchange with a Bruins fan.

The first batch of more than 100 shirts — selling at $22 each (with a surcharge for XXL and XXXL) plus shipping — sold out Sunday, according to David Witzling, the UCLA fan and creator of sissyblue.com. The profit margin on each shirt is $10, with all proceeds going directly to the players.

Witzling said a second batch of shirts was expected to be shipped Tuesday so that customers could receive them before No. 13 UCLA (2-0) plays Fresno State (2-1) on Saturday night at the Rose Bowl.

