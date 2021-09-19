UCLA vs. Fresno State: Live scoring updates, highlights and news

Obi Eboh and Alec Anderson strike NIL deals to endorse Sissy Blue shirts
Obi Eboh and Alec Anderson think you would look good in Sissy Blue.
The UCLA football players are expected to begin promoting the brand of T-shirts on social media after signing name, image and likeness deals to capitalize on the phenomenon sparked by Louisiana State coach Ed Orgeron’s impromptu exchange with a Bruins fan.
The first batch of more than 100 shirts — selling at $22 each (with a surcharge for XXL and XXXL) plus shipping — sold out Sunday, according to David Witzling, the UCLA fan and creator of sissyblue.com. The profit margin on each shirt is $10, with all proceeds going directly to the players.
Witzling said a second batch of shirts was expected to be shipped Tuesday so that customers could receive them before No. 13 UCLA (2-0) plays Fresno State (2-1) on Saturday night at the Rose Bowl.
UCLA receiver Kazmeir Allen ready to run following COVID bout and other setbacks
His first name is a playful twist on Prince’s “Pink Cashmere,” the unusual spelling and sound intended to make him memorable.
It was repeated like a chorus at the Rose Bowl on that sensational Saturday of a college debut three years ago.
Wow, Kazmeir Allen! Kazmeir Allen is the fastest guy on the field! That Kazmeir Allen is something!
The running back dashed into the UCLA record book that day, his 103 rushing yards against Cincinnati ranking second in school history for a freshman while salvaging an otherwise glum Bruins debut for coach Chip Kelly.
UCLA vs. Fresno State: Betting odds, analysis and picks
UCLA (-11) vs Fresno State
The Bruins are coming off a bye week after their impressive start to the season, in which they blew out Hawaii 44-10 as 18-point favorites, then upset No. 16 Louisiana State 38-27 as 1.5-point underdogs.
UCLA is 2-0 straight-up and against the spread, but VSiN college football handicapper Scott Seidenberg warns Bruin fans to not be overconfident in laying the points in the 7:45 p.m. game Saturday in the Rose Bowl. Fresno State is 2-1 straight up but also undefeated at 3-0 against the spread after expected blowouts of UConn and Cal Poly, plus a narrow 31-24, spread-covering loss against Oregon, against whom it was an 18-point dog.
Seidenberg’s analysis: Look out Bruins, the Bulldogs are coming to play. Quarterback Jake Haener has been terrific, passing for 1,009 yards, 8 TDs and zero INTs in his first three games, while completing 73.6 percent of his passes. Against Oregon — in a narrow loss that looks much more impressive against the backdrop of the Ducks’ road upset of Ohio State last week — Haener threw for 298 yards and a touchdown. In its win over LSU, UCLA allowed Max Johnson to throw for 330 yards and three scores.
UCLA vs. Fresno State: Three things to know
No. 13 UCLA (2-0) vs. Fresno State (2-1)
Location: Rose Bowl.
Time: 7:45 p.m.
TV: Pac-12 Networks.
Weather forecast: 79 degrees, clear.
Latest line: UCLA by 11 points.
About UCLA: Coach Chip Kelly joked the late game will be played in prime time in the Philippines — kickoff is actually 10:45 a.m. Manila time — but it could be the last bedtime start of the season for the Bruins if they notch a third consecutive win. The combination of a running attack that has produced 227 yards per game and a defense that’s holding opponents to an average of 37.5 yards rushing — ranking No. 4 nationally — has led to decisive wins over Hawaii and Louisiana State.