UCLA vs. Washington State live updates: Bruins battle for women’s Pac-12 title

UCLA guard Kiki Rice controls the ball during a win over Stanford in the Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament on Friday.
(Chase Stevens / Associated Press)

Follow its stunning win over top-seeded Stanford, UCLA looks to capture the Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament title with a win over Washington State. The game is set to start at 2 p.m. PST.

Here’s what you need to know

Washington State upsets Colorado to set up unexpected Pac-12 final

Washington State players celebrate after defeating Colorado in the Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament semifinals Friday. The Cougars will play UCLA for the title Sunday.
(Chase Stevens / Associated Press)

UCLA will dust off its white jerseys for Sunday’s Pac-12 tournament final as the fifth-seeded Bruins will be the home team against No. 7 seed Washington State.

The Cougars beat No. 3 Colorado 61-49 on Friday in the semifinals to set up an unexpected final, which will be played at 2 p.m. PT at Michelob Ultra Arena. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

UCLA and WSU are just the fourth and fifth teams in conference history to advance to the championship game after winning three games. Sunday’s winner will be just the second team to claim the tournament title after winning four rounds, joining 2014 champion USC. WSU’s win over Colorado was the sixth upset by seeding in the tournament, tying a conference record.

