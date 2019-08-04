Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
UCLA

UCLA quarterback competition has a presumed favorite, but no runaway standout

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson throws in practice on July 31.
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson throws in practice on July 31. Could Thompson-Robinson lose out to Austin Burton or Chase Griffin for the starting quarterback job?
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Aug. 4, 2019
3:59 PM
Share

There are only friends inside UCLA’s quarterback room. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Austin Burton and Chase Griffin give each other pointers and openly discuss what they saw while examining video footage of practice plays.

That’s not to say there aren’t limits to the camaraderie.

“At the end of the day,” Burton said Saturday, “it’s a competition.”

The starting job is presumably Thompson-Robinson’s to lose with 3½ weeks left before the Bruins’ season opener against Cincinnati on Aug. 29. The sophomore is coming off a season in which he started seven games, and he has worked exclusively with the first team during the portion of training camp practices open to the media.

Advertisement

Still, the bid to take the season’s first snap hasn’t felt like a runaway.

Burton, a redshirt sophomore, has shown improved command of the offense while impressing teammates and coaches with his increased confidence. Griffin, a freshman, no longer has the wide-eyed look of a newcomer after having fully recovered from the shoulder injury that limited his participation in spring practices.

UCLA
UCLA’s Darnay Holmes continues to be a trend-setter on and off the field
461031_SP_UCLA_Football_GXC_0282.JPG
UCLA
UCLA’s Darnay Holmes continues to be a trend-setter on and off the field
UCLA cornerback Darnay Holmes has shown a remarkable prowess on the field that is only match by his ability to excel in the classroom.

“I just feel like I’m in my own skin,” Griffin said, “I’m able to throw how I want to throw now and I get better each day.”

Burton has the edge in experience going into his third college season, as well as the closest brush with greatness. He has spoken with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and received a video shout-out from Kyrie Irving when the All-Star point guard still played for the Boston Celtics.

Advertisement

Griffin once trained with former NFL quarterback Vince Young and received his own video tribute recently from the Texas Longhorns legend. Even though he’s probably the long shot of the candidates to win the starting job, Griffin lumps himself in with Thompson-Robinson and Burton while discussing the possibilities.

“They want to go and I want to go,” Griffin said, “so we respect each other, we’re all pretty cool off the field too and when we get on the field we know it’s time to work, we know it’s time to push each other.”

UCLA’s top trio of quarterbacks has been joined recently by newcomers Colson Yankoff, Blake Kirshner and Chase Artopoeus. The Bruins are still waiting to learn whether Yankoff, a redshirt freshman who transferred from Washington, will be granted immediate eligibility.

UCLA coach Chip Kelly said Yankoff, who stands 6 feet 4 and weighs 209 pounds, was one of the fastest players on the team and raved about his potential after only a handful of practices.

“Colson can do some really big things,” Kelly said. “He’s done a really nice job, and he’s a really, really smart kid, so he’s picked things up very quickly.”

Joshua Kelley hurt

Running back Joshua Kelley made a brief appearance during the portion of practice open to reporters, walking stiffly with a full leg brace near one edge of the field.

It apparently wasn’t as bad as it looked.

Kelly said his top offensive player had “just got banged in the knee” and was considered day to day. It was the third consecutive practice Kelley had missed after getting hurt on Thursday.

Sports
College football 2019: Can Kevin Sumlin revive Khalil Tate at Arizona?
Colorado v Arizona
Sports
College football 2019: Can Kevin Sumlin revive Khalil Tate at Arizona?
Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate was considered a Heisman Trophy candidate entering the 2018 season until poor play and an injury dashed those expectations.

Kelley was the Bruins’ breakthrough star last season after transferring from UC Davis. After a slow start in which he carried the ball only 11 times over the first three games, Kelley topped the 100-yard mark in six of his team’s last nine games. His 1,243 rushing yards ranked No. 10 on the school’s single-season list and his 289 yards rushing against USC were the most by any player in the history of the rivalry.

Advertisement

Running back might be one position where the Bruins can absorb an absence. Sophomores Martell Irby and Kazmeir Allen both showed promise last season, and the team fortified itself at the position with the arrival of freshmen Keegan Jones, Christian Grubb, Jahmon McClendon and Sitiveni Kaufusi.

“They’re all awesome,” Kelley said of his teammates during Pac-12 media day. “We have a ton of backs and they’re all versatile and all do different things. Like, for instance, we have Kazmeir Allen, who’s super shifty, fast, quick, complete; Martell Irby, he’s super strong, a great third-down back [and] he can do whatever you want him to do; and we’ve got Keegan Jones now who’s shifty, he’s a jitterbug. He can do it all too. We’ve got other new freshmen in the mix, so I’m excited about all those guys.”

Allen ran for 188 yards and one touchdown last season; Irby ran for 187 yards and one touchdown.

Etc.

The Bruins wore full pads for the first time in training camp and practiced for about 2½ hours, their longest session.

UCLA
Ben Bolch
Follow Us
Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement