UCLA athletic director Dan Guerrero will retire in June 2020

UCLA athletic director Dan Guerrero will retire next summer after the UC Regents on Thursday unanimously approved a six-month extension of his contract that was previously set to expire in December.

Guerrero had informed the regents of his retirement plans before they voted on a contract that will now expire on June 30, 2020.

Fresno State athletic director Terry Tumey, a former UCLA All-Pac 10 Conference nose guard who played on the Bruins’ last team to win the Rose Bowl in 1986, is widely considered a strong candidate to become Guerrero’s successor.

The Bruins have won 32 NCAA championships and vastly enhanced their facilities and fundraising efforts during Guerrero’s 17 years on the job while experiencing underwhelming results in football and men’s basketball, their marquee sports.

UCLA has not won a Pac-12 Conference championship in football during Guerrero’s tenure, and the school has not added to its record haul of 11 men’s basketball national championships. The Bruins did appear in three consecutive Final Fours under coach Ben Howland, reaching the championship game in 2006.

UCLA was also recently implicated in the college admissions scandal when former men’s soccer coach Jorge Salcedo allegedly accepted $200,000 in bribes to help enroll two students using fake athletic profiles.

Guerrero was booed during his last public appearance at the Rose Bowl when introduced during a game against Texas A&M in September 2017.