Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
UCLA Sports

UCLA athletic director Dan Guerrero will retire in June 2020

UCLA Introduces Chip Kelly
Dan Guerrero
(Josh Lefkowitz / Getty Images)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Sep. 19, 2019
10:07 AM
Share

UCLA athletic director Dan Guerrero will retire next summer after the UC Regents on Thursday unanimously approved a six-month extension of his contract that was previously set to expire in December.

Guerrero had informed the regents of his retirement plans before they voted on a contract that will now expire on June 30, 2020.

Fresno State athletic director Terry Tumey, a former UCLA All-Pac 10 Conference nose guard who played on the Bruins’ last team to win the Rose Bowl in 1986, is widely considered a strong candidate to become Guerrero’s successor.

The Bruins have won 32 NCAA championships and vastly enhanced their facilities and fundraising efforts during Guerrero’s 17 years on the job while experiencing underwhelming results in football and men’s basketball, their marquee sports.

Advertisement

UCLA has not won a Pac-12 Conference championship in football during Guerrero’s tenure, and the school has not added to its record haul of 11 men’s basketball national championships. The Bruins did appear in three consecutive Final Fours under coach Ben Howland, reaching the championship game in 2006.

UCLA was also recently implicated in the college admissions scandal when former men’s soccer coach Jorge Salcedo allegedly accepted $200,000 in bribes to help enroll two students using fake athletic profiles.

Guerrero was booed during his last public appearance at the Rose Bowl when introduced during a game against Texas A&M in September 2017.

UCLA Sports
Plaschke: Dan Guerrero and UCLA need to stop playing favorites with athletics admissions
UCLA Introduce Mick Cronin
UCLA Sports
Plaschke: Dan Guerrero and UCLA need to stop playing favorites with athletics admissions
Dan Guerrero’s reputation as UCLA’s athletic director is hurt when someone is admitted who isn’t a real athlete.
Sports
Column: Dan Guerrero’s dysfunctional UCLA coaching search reflects dismal track record
WESTWOOD, CALIF. -- WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10, 2019: UCLA Director of Athletics Dan Guerrero, left, and n
Sports
Column: Dan Guerrero’s dysfunctional UCLA coaching search reflects dismal track record
As UCLA’s new men’s basketball coach charmed a small audience after the formal portion of his introductory news conference, the school’s athletic director was in the corner of the room addressing his own situation.

Advertisement

UCLA Sports
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
Ben Bolch
Follow Us
Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement