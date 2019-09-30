Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
UCLA Sports

UCLA’s Chip Kelly on California’s NCAA reform law: ‘It’s the right thing to do’

UCLA coach Chip Kelly on the sideline against Washington State.
UCLA football coach Chip Kelly is a proponent of California’s NCAA reform bill signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday.
(Getty Images)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Sep. 30, 2019
5:15 PM
Share

Chip Kelly, widely considered an outlier of a football coach, is also something of a renegade when it comes to college athletes getting paid for the use of their names, images and likenesses.

Kelly said Monday he was in favor of the California bill that will line some high-profile players’ pockets starting in 2023, putting the UCLA coach at odds with the school he works for and the conference his team plays in, both strong opponents of the measure.

“I agree with it and I think it’s the right thing to do,” Kelly said of the bill that was signed into law Monday by Gov. Gavin Newsom. “It doesn’t cost the universities, it doesn’t cost the NCAA, and what it did before is it put restrictions on athletes and it no longer does and I think it’s progress. You know, the Olympics used to just be for amateurs. The Olympic model changed over time, so I would imagine the NCAA model has to change over time.”

Demetric Felton, the father of Bruins running back Demetric Felton Jr., said the bill would help athletes cover expenses during parts of the year when they are out of school and do not receive stipends. The elder Felton, a retired Navy chaplain, said he and his wife have spent hundreds of dollars to bridge that financial gap for their son.

California
California will allow college athletes to profit from endorsements under bill signed by Newsom
466473_la-sp-usc-utah009_LS.jpg
California
California will allow college athletes to profit from endorsements under bill signed by Newsom
Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a high-profile bill that would allow college athletes to earn money, despite NCAA objections.
More Coverage
News Analysis: What’s next for NCAA and college athletics?
A quick snapshot of 3 things that SB 206 does
Advertisement

Felton Sr. also said the measure would help redistribute the massive wealth that athletes have generated and universities have received; in 2016, UCLA agreed to a record $280-million apparel deal with Under Armour. The father noted that the players derived no financial benefit from jerseys being purchased and worn by fans.

“Colleges make big money off of these kids,” Felton Sr. said. “The kids see none of that money. We have to stop using the excuse that they are getting a free education. No, they are being given that in exchange for their athletic ability on the field.”

Felton Sr. noted that many players don’t come from well-to-do families, meaning that extra income could improve their financial standing.

UCLA kicker J.J. Molson, whose family is part owner of the Molson Coors Brewing Company, doesn’t need any additional money but said it might be nice for his teammates.

Advertisement

“For some of the other guys,” Molson said, “it’d be awesome, you know.”

UCLA Sports
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
Ben Bolch
Follow Us
Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement