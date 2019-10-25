Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
UCLA Sports

Michigan terminates agreement to play UCLA in football in 2022 and ’23

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh speaks with a line judge during a loss to Penn State on Oct. 19.
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh during a loss to Penn State on Oct. 19.
(Getty Images)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Oct. 25, 2019
4:46 PM
Michigan has backed out of a home-and-home football series with UCLA in 2022 and 2023 in favor of playing home games against Hawaii and East Carolina.

The move was ostensibly made to give the Wolverines an extra home game while playing two lesser opponents, though it’s worth noting that the Bruins are 0-6 in nonconference games under coach Chip Kelly, including 0-4 against Group of Five opponents.

By terminating its agreement to play UCLA, Michigan must pay the Bruins $1.5 million by Sept. 12, 2023. UCLA is seeking replacements on its schedule after being informed in June that Michigan was backing out of the games scheduled for Sept. 10, 2022, at Michigan Stadium and Sept. 2, 2023, at the Rose Bowl.

Ben Bolch
