UCLA gets into the sharing mood early in victory over San Jose State

Four days after its ball movement abandoned it, UCLA was back to being in a sharing mood.

The Bruins exceeded the five assists they had compiled in their last game in a matter of minutes Sunday during a 93-64 victory over San Jose State at Pauley Pavilion.

UCLA tallied assists on each of its first six baskets. A seventh wasn’t possible when Jaime Jaquez Jr. poked a ball away for a steal and breakaway dunk, the first of two nearly identical sequences involving the freshman guard in a matter of seconds.

The Bruins (6-3) logged assists on each of their first eight baskets in their halfcourt offense, not counting Jaquez’s two dunks. A related development: UCLA made 10 of its first 14 shots, good for 71.4%, while building a 22-12 lead.

Advertisement

The first basket that did not involve an assist was a Chris Smith jumper that pushed the Bruins’ advantage to 26-14.

UCLA, which had only five assists during its loss to Michigan State on Wednesday, started to get sloppy toward the latter portion of the first half when it committed eight turnovers. Shareef O’Neal and Jalen Hill each traveled and Tyger Campbell and Smith each threw bad passes that were stolen.

Making his second consecutive start, Jaquez continued his recent rise to prominence with a career-high 18 points on seven-for-10 shooting to go with four assists, three rebounds and three steals in only 20 minutes. Hill added 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Smith finished with 14 points for the Bruins, who shot 52.3%.

Zach Chappell scored 12 points for San Jose State (3-5), which suffered its third loss to a Pac-12 Conference team after falling to Arizona by 48 points and to Oregon State by 35.

Advertisement

UCLA led by as many as 33 points, allowing it to get an extended look at its reserves over the final minutes. O’Neal finished with a career-high eight points as well as five rebounds.