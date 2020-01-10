No. 8 UCLA women’s basketball team routs Utah, improves to 15-0

Michaela Onyenwere had 18 points and nine rebounds, and No. 8 UCLA routed Utah 84-54 on Friday night to improve to 15-0, extending the best start in school history.

Charisma Osborne, who made five three-pointers, added 17 points and eight rebounds to help the Bruins go to 4-0 in the Pac-12 Conference.

Julie Brosseau scored 10 points for the Utes (7-8 , 0-4). They have lost four in a row.

The Bruins struggled to find openings in the Utes’ defense until they began extending their own defense, disrupting dribble handoffs and forcing turnovers. UCLA then got transition opportunities and found open shots by moving the ball.

UCLA shot 81% in the fourth quarter to turn it into a blowout.

Trailing in the second half, the Bruins had a 23-3 run bridging the third and fourth quarters that made it 61-44 with 6:37 remaining.

Down nine at the half, the Utes started the second half with a stunning 15-2 run that was capped by Brynna Maxwell’s pull-up three-pointer.



UCLA has won 13 straight against Utah. The Bruins needed some timely defense to jump-start their offense and get rolling. They looked like a smooth-running machine as the began moving the ball and getting out on the run.

After losing by a combined 66 points to No. 2 Oregon and No. 3 Oregon State, the Utes lost big to their third straight top-10 opponent but gave the Bruins a much tougher test for nearly three quarters. Utah’s matchup zone forced the Bruins outside, but the Utes’ 19 turnovers were too much to overcome.

