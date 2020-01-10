Cold-shooting USC women’s basketball team falls at Colorado

Angel Jackson had 12 points off the bench and Kayla Overbeck and Endyia Rogers each scored 11 for the USC women’s basketball team Friday night, but the Trojans lost 66-53 to Colorado in Boulder, Colo.

Jackson also had three blocks for the Trojans (8-7, 0-4 Pac-12 Conference), who have lost four consecutive games, all in league play. USC shot just 29% from the field, including three for 17 on three-pointers (17.6%). Overbeck added seven rebounds.

Emma Clarke and Quinessa Caylao-Do each scored 13 points for the Buffaloes (13-2, 2-2), who outscored the Trojans 27-12 in the third quarter after trailing 25-23 at halftime. Colorado outrebounded USC 50-31. Clarke had eight rebounds, and Caylao-Do had six.

The Trojans will visit Utah (7-8, 0-4) on Sunday. The Utes lost 84-54 to No. 8 UCLA on Friday night in Salt Lake City.