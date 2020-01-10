Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Cold-shooting USC women’s basketball team falls at Colorado

USC’s Angel Jackson handles the ball during the Trojans’ 59-49 win over Virginia on Nov. 9, 2019.
USC’s Angel Jackson, shown earlier this season, had 12 points and three blocks Friday night, but the Trojans lost 66-53 at Colorado.
(John McCoy / Associated Press)
Jan. 10, 2020
9:19 PM
Angel Jackson had 12 points off the bench and Kayla Overbeck and Endyia Rogers each scored 11 for the USC women’s basketball team Friday night, but the Trojans lost 66-53 to Colorado in Boulder, Colo.

Jackson also had three blocks for the Trojans (8-7, 0-4 Pac-12 Conference), who have lost four consecutive games, all in league play. USC shot just 29% from the field, including three for 17 on three-pointers (17.6%). Overbeck added seven rebounds.

Emma Clarke and Quinessa Caylao-Do each scored 13 points for the Buffaloes (13-2, 2-2), who outscored the Trojans 27-12 in the third quarter after trailing 25-23 at halftime. Colorado outrebounded USC 50-31. Clarke had eight rebounds, and Caylao-Do had six.

The Trojans will visit Utah (7-8, 0-4) on Sunday. The Utes lost 84-54 to No. 8 UCLA on Friday night in Salt Lake City.

