Jaime Jaquez’s three-pointer lifts UCLA over Arizona State

Jaime Jarquez’s 3-pointer with .6 seconds remaining gave UCLA a 75-72 victory over Arizona State on Thursday night and put the Bruins in a share of the Pac-12 Conference lead.

Jarquez was one of five UCLA players in double figures with 13 points. The Bruins (18-11), who were 8-9 and 1-3 in the conference at one point, have won six straight and eight of their last nine to share the conference lead with Oregon at 11-5.

Jake Kyman tied a career high 21 points, with 19 coming in the first half, and Jalen Hill added 13 for the Bruins.

Tyger Campbell tied it at 72 with a free throw in the final minute but the Bruins were called for a lane violation on the second attempt. Remy Martin — who scored a game-high 30 points — missed a 3-pointer, which set the stage for Jarquez’s game-winner.

Rob Edwards added 23 for the Sun Devils (19-9, 10-5), who had their seven-game winning streak snapped.

Arizona State jumped out to a 24-14 lead before UCLA responded with 11 straight points as part of an 18-2 run. Kyman scored 14 during the rally, including three straight 3-pointers. A 3 by Edwards pulled Arizona State within 36-35 with 1:04 remaining before the Bruins scored the final five points to go up 41-35 at halftime.

UCLA extended its lead to nine with 11:44 remaining on a dunk by Hill but the Sun Devils went on a 14-4 rally to grab a 60-58 advantage three minutes later as Edwards powered the run with eight points.

The lead would change hands four times over the final eight minutes.

