Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
UCLA Sports

UCLA rallies to beat Arizona and claim first place in Pac-12

UCLA guard David Singleton celebrates during the second half of a game against Arizona on Feb. 29, 2020, at Pauley Pavilion.
UCLA guard David Singleton celebrates during the second half of victory over Arizona on Saturday at Pauley Pavilion.
(Chris Carlson / Associated Press)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Feb. 29, 2020
9:45 PM
Share

One of the largest crowds of the season jammed into Pauley Pavilion and waited for the fun to begin.

The video board showed one UCLA luminary after another, Sidney Wicks waving and Baron Davis smiling and Gail Goodrich holding a basketball as the honorary captain.

A student won a year’s worth of tuition, fake money floating into the air after he discovered he had the winning box.

For about 38 minutes on Saturday night, it seemed like that might comprise the extent of the entertainment.

Advertisement

The Bruins bricked their way to a considerable deficit against Arizona, dropping themselves into a hole from which even their steady defense couldn’t fully extract it after they followed one empty possession with another.

Point guard Tyger Campbell had missed his first 10 shots when he rose for a jumper with the score tied and less than a minute to play. He banked it in while falling down.

The crowd could finally unleash its fully frenzy, the Bruins on their way to an improbable 69-64 victory that they pulled out despite one of their worst offensive performances of the season.

“Just like we drew it up,” UCLA coach Mick Cronin cracked afterward.

Advertisement

UCLA shot 33.3% but made the ones it needed to, closing the game on a 13-4 run to move into sole possession of first place in the Pac-12 Conference. The Bruins (19-11 overall, 12-5 Pac-12) ran over to celebrate their seventh consecutive victory with students seated behind one basket after the game, leaping joyously in unison.

“First place!” a fan yelled in the upper deck. “First place!”

UCLA Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Ben Bolch
Follow Us
Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement