UCLA women hold on to beat USC in Pac-12 women’s tournament

UCLA rallied in the fourth quarter behind Michaela Onyenwere as the second-seeded Bruins held off No. 7 seed USC in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 tournament with a 73-66 victory Friday.

Onyenwere, who missed her first six shots, scored 14 of her team-high 26 points in the fourth quarter while USC committed eight turnovers in the final period to relinquish a six-point lead.

The No. 8 Bruins (26-4) advanced to their fifth straight Pac-12 tournament semifinal, where they will face either Stanford or Oregon State at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Friday’s game was just the second time this season that USC had lost a game when leading entering the fourth quarter. The Trojans turned the ball over five times on in-bounds passes alone in the fourth as the Bruins scored 24 points off USC’s turnovers.

Advertisement

With the exception of Onyenwere’s late surge, the Bruins struggled to find scoring from their usual stars. All-Pac-12 guard Japreece Dean had just nine points on two-for-11 shooting. With their senior leader struggling, the Bruins found life with Natalie Chou, who had 14 points on five-for-five shooting, and Lindsay Corsaro, who had 11 points.

USC played just seven players and had four finish with double figures in scoring, led by 18 from freshman Endiya Rogers. Senior Kayla Overbeck added 12 points with 13 rebounds.

USC’s Alissa Pili, who was limited by foul trouble, drives around UCLA’s Chantel Horvat during the teams’ quarterfinal game Friday. (John Locher / Associated Press)

With the freedom of playing as underdogs, the Trojans raced out to an 11-0 lead and led by 11 after the first quarter. The Trojans’ 23-point first quarter was tied for the team’s best quarter against a Pac-12 opponent this year.

Advertisement

The Bruins responded by blitzing the Trojans for 25 points in the second quarter. With an 18-6 run to start the quarter, UCLA erased USC’s lead in less than five minutes and took a one-point lead into halftime.

USC freshman Alissa Pili was hampered by foul trouble and limited to 20 minutes. The Pac-12 freshman of the year averaged 23.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game in her two regular-season contests against UCLA, but she was limited by foul trouble Friday and had just 11 points with six rebounds.

While much of USC’s success this season has been because of the work of its dynamic freshmen, it was the seniors who led the Trojans on a 12-0 run to finish the third quarter. Overbeck and Aliyah Jeune combined for nine of the points with six from Overbeck as the Trojans flipped UCLA’s six-point lead into a six-point USC advantage entering the fourth.

Onyenwere led the Bruins’ charge, scoring all 10 of UCLA’s opening points in the fourth quarter. The All-Pac-12 forward added 15 rebounds as the Bruins avenged their double-overtime loss to USC in January. Onyenwere didn’t play in that game because of a sore ankle.

Other Pac-12 tournament games

No. 3 Oregon 79, Utah 59: Sabrina Ionescu scored 19 points to lead the top-seeded Ducks (29-2) past the eighth-seeded Utes (14-17) in the Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals. Oregon connected on eight consecutive three-point shots to close the first half and seize momentum. Satou Sabally added 17 points for the Ducks. Utah, which defeated Washington in the opening round, was paced by freshmen Lola Pendande and Brynna Maxwell, who scored 15 and 12 points, respectively. Oregon will face Arizona in Saturday’s first semifinal.

No. 13 Arizona 86, California 73: Cate Reese scored a career-high 30 points on 13-for-15 shooting, and the Wildcats (24-6), seeded fourth, defeated the 12th-seeded Golden Bears (12-19) in the quarterfinals. Aari McDonald added 13 points for Arizona, which lost to Cal 55-54 on the final day of the regular season.The Bears, who upset fifth-seeded and 24th-ranked Arizona State in the opening round, were led by Jaelyn Brown with 25 points.