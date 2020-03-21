Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
UCLA Sports

Fabulous freshman Toby Bailey helped make 1995 Bruins unbeatable

Jim Harrick, left, Kris Johnson, Toby Bailey, Charles O’Bannon, Tyus Edney, Ed O’Bannon
Members of the 1995 UCLA NCAA championship team — coach Jim Harrick, left, Kris Johnson, Toby Bailey, Charles O’Bannon, Tyus Edney and Ed O’Bannon are honored at during halftime of a game at Pauley Pavilion in 2015.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric Maddy
March 21, 2020
7 AM
UCLA began the 1994-95 college basketball season ranked No. 6 in the Associated Press poll. The Bruins quickly showed they were championship contenders, winning 18 of their first 20 games (a loss to California was later overturned by the NCAA), and were ranked No. 2 when freshman guard Toby Bailey was inserted into the starting lineup on Feb. 21, 1995, for a game against Stanford.

With the 6-foot-5 Bailey as a starter, the Bruins went 13-0 to finish the season on a 19-game win streak. In the NCAA title game against Arkansas, Bailey made 12 of 20 shots, scored 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

UCLA Sports
Eric Maddy
