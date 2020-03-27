Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
UCLA rewards tight end Greg Dulcich with scholarship on his birthday

UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich catches a pass against San Diego State on Sept. 7 at the Rose Bowl.
(Don Liebig)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
March 27, 2020
5:19 PM
It was already a birthday unlike any other.

Stranded at home, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich was watching a “King of Queens” marathon on Lifetime with his siblings Thursday when they informed him that his phone was ringing on the other side of the family living room.

Dulcich saw that it was Chip Kelly calling and figured that his coach was just checking in with him to see how he was doing amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. After exchanging some pleasantries, Kelly got to the point: Dulcich, a redshirt freshman walk-on, would be put on scholarship.

Dulcich thanked his coach but played it cool until ending the call.

“When I hung up the phone,” Dulcich said, “it was pretty loud in here.”

He sprinted over to the dining room to give his mom a hug before his siblings converged for what Dulcich described as “a big ol’ family hug.” They celebrated over a birthday dinner of chili cheese dogs and chocolate cake with chocolate frosting, the dessert made just the way Dulcich likes it.

Kelly made it clear to Dulcich that the scholarship was not a birthday present so much as a reward for all of his hard work. Dulcich caught a 20-yard touchdown pass last season against San Diego State and has made the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll, requiring at least a 3.0 grade-point average, during every quarter since his arrival.

“He was pretty adamant about making me feel like I earned it,” Dulcich said, “and that was really cool of him to put it like that.”

Dulcich has gone from the fringes of a deep tight end corps to a mainstay after the departures of Devin Asiasi, Jordan Wilson and Matt Lynch. Dulcich and Mike Martinez are the only returning tight ends who caught passes last season.

That Dulcich received such heartwarming news at a time of global crisis only heightened his gratitude for his coach’s gesture.

“I heard from a lot of people that they’re really proud of me and really excited about it because it’s been a hard couple of weeks, so it’s definitely nice to understand and just be appreciative for all that you have,” Dulcich said. “I think this whole experience is just kind of a way for us to understand how grateful we should be and all the stuff we have, we shouldn’t take it for granted.”

Ben Bolch
Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.
