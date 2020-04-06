Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
UCLA Sports

Remembering UCLA’s NCAA title victory in men’s basketball 25 years later

Charles O’Bannon celebrates Pac-10 title win over Oregon.
Charles O’Bannon celebrates Pac-10 title win over Oregon on March 11, 1995.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Times staff
April 6, 2020
11:21 AM
UCLA’s 1995 basketball championship team goes virtual for its 25-year reunion
1995 UCLA men’s basketball players and staff
With the coronavirus outbreak putting tradition reunions on hold, the 1995 UCLA men’s basketball NCAA title team improvises by meeting and reminiscing on Zoom.
Twenty-five years ago, ‘Little Hoop’ and Tyus Edney launched UCLA’s run to its last NCAA title
download (3).jfif
The most iconic shot in UCLA history — by Tyus Edney with 4.8 seconds left in a 1995 March Madness game — originated on a makeshift driveway court.
More Coverage
Fabulous freshman Toby Bailey helped make 1995 Bruins unbeatable
Where are they now? A look at UCLA’s 1995 NCAA men’s basketball championship team
Ed O’Bannon overcame injury and adversity to lead UCLA to 1995 NCAA title
Bruins win in 1995
From the archives: How Ed O’Bannon didn’t let a torn knee ligament stop him from propelling UCLA to its 11th NCAA title win in 1995.
From the archives: UCLA overcomes many challenges to win 1995 NCAA title
Ed O’Bannon vs. NCAA
Here’s how former Times columnist Mike Downey reacted to the Bruins’ victory over Arkansas in the national championship game on April 3, 1995.
Jim Harrick’s on-court adjustments served UCLA well in 1995 NCAA title win
Jim Harrick UCLA
The following is former Times columnist Mike Downey’s story on the improvisations coach Jim Harrick made during the Bruins’ 1995 NCAA title victory.
Fabulous freshman Toby Bailey helped make 1995 Bruins unbeatable
Jim Harrick, left, Kris Johnson, Toby Bailey, Charles O’Bannon, Tyus Edney, Ed O’Bannon
With Toby Bailey as a starter, UCLA went 13-0 and finished the 1994-95 season on a 19-game winning streak en route to capturing the NCAA title.
Looking back at UCLA’s victory over Arkansas for 1995 NCAA title
UCLA Team
From the archives: This week marks the 25th anniversary of the UCLA men’s basketball team’s NCAA title. Here is The Times’ story on the Bruins’ championship win.
From the archives: UCLA overcomes many challenges to win 1995 NCAA title
Ed O’Bannon vs. NCAA
Here’s how former Times columnist Mike Downey reacted to the Bruins’ victory over Arkansas in the national championship game on April 3, 1995.
Wild Westwood : Police had to restrain raucous UCLA victory celebration in 1995
EN 0315 C O BANNON 2 P.jpg
From the archives: Times writers Mary Moore and Adrian Maher report from the scene in Westwood after UCLA defeated Arkansas for the 1995 NCAA title.
