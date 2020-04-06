Remembering UCLA’s NCAA title victory in men’s basketball 25 years later

With the coronavirus outbreak putting tradition reunions on hold, the 1995 UCLA men’s basketball NCAA title team improvises by meeting and reminiscing on Zoom.
The most iconic shot in UCLA history — by Tyus Edney with 4.8 seconds left in a 1995 March Madness game — originated on a makeshift driveway court.
From the archives: How Ed O’Bannon didn’t let a torn knee ligament stop him from propelling UCLA to its 11th NCAA title win in 1995.
Here’s how former Times columnist Mike Downey reacted to the Bruins’ victory over Arkansas in the national championship game on April 3, 1995.
The following is former Times columnist Mike Downey’s story on the improvisations coach Jim Harrick made during the Bruins’ 1995 NCAA title victory.
With Toby Bailey as a starter, UCLA went 13-0 and finished the 1994-95 season on a 19-game winning streak en route to capturing the NCAA title.
From the archives: This week marks the 25th anniversary of the UCLA men’s basketball team’s NCAA title. Here is The Times’ story on the Bruins’ championship win.
From the archives: Times writers Mary Moore and Adrian Maher report from the scene in Westwood after UCLA defeated Arkansas for the 1995 NCAA title.