Repeat testing shows UCLA football player’s coronavirus result was false positive

Repeat testing has revealed that the UCLA football player who initially tested positive for the coronavirus infection registered a false positive, a school spokesperson said Saturday.

The player had entered isolation but is now allowed to rejoin the team as the Bruins commence preparations for their season opener against Colorado on Nov. 7 at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo. The handful of close contacts from the team that had been placed in quarantine as a result of being near the player who tested positive have also been freed to resume their normal activities.

It was the first positive test result from the team in more than a month and came as a result of antigen testing. Follow-up PCR testing that is considered more sensitive and reliable returned a negative result, confirming the false positive.