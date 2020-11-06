Utah’s game cancellation puts UCLA’s home opener in jeopardy

In Chip Kelly’s hour-to-hour existence, as he likes to call it, the UCLA coach learned before noon Friday that the third version of his team’s schedule might endure its first major disruption.

Utah, which is slated to play Nov. 13 at the Rose Bowl in the Bruins’ home opener, canceled its season opener against Arizona in Salt Lake City on Saturday because it did not have the minimum number of scholarship players available. The Utes were shorthanded as a result of positive tests for COVID-19 and the resulting isolation of other players under contact-tracing protocols.

The Pac-12 approved Utah’s request to cancel the game and declared it a no-contest under conference rules.

It was the second Pac-12 game to be canceled in less than 24 hours. California’s opener against Washington was called off Thursday as a result of one positive test result involving a defensive lineman and the balance of players at the position having to be quarantined for two weeks by order of the City of Berkeley Public Health Department.

“The cancellation of this game, following [Thursday’s] cancellation of the Washington at Cal football game is of course incredibly disappointing to our student-athletes and our fans,” the Pac-12 said in a statement. “At the same time it is an indication that our health and safety protocols are working in identifying positive cases and contract tracing cases. While all of us want to see our football student-athletes on the field competing, our No. 1 priority must continue to be the health and safety of all those connected to Pac-12 football programs.”

It was not immediately clear how much the cancellation of Utah’s game endangered its chances of playing the Bruins next week. If the players unavailable against Arizona remained unable to play against UCLA, the game presumably would be called off.

Pac-12 officials hailed daily testing as a safeguard that would clear the way for a twice-delayed football season to resume, but it’s also part of stringent protocols in which as few as one positive test have forced game cancellations.

The conference set a minimum of 53 scholarship players available per team in addition to position minimums that include seven offensive linemen, four interior defensive linemen and one quarterback. To satisfy the positional requirements, each of those players must be on scholarship.

Short-handed teams would be allowed to play if they chose to do so, Pac-12 officials said, but Cal coach Justin Wilcox told reporters Thursday that his team’s ability to play its next game Nov. 14 at Arizona State would not be up to the Golden Bears.

“This is not my decision,” Wilcox said. “It’s not a Cal football, it’s certainly not our players’ decision. It’ll be determined through the public health office at Berkeley and the contact tracing and if those are players who are negative are allowed to come back and join us.”

One person close to the Cal football team told The Times on Friday that the team had taken every conceivable precaution, holding player meetings outdoors with masks on while spaced six feet apart. Wilcox said all of the players in quarantine have continued to test negative for the virus.

It wasn’t enough to save their opener.

The canceled games might be made up later. A Pac-12 official told the San Jose Mercury News on Friday that makeup games could potentially be held Dec. 19, when the conference has built in an open date for a scheduling format that has not been announced.