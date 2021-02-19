Michaela Onyenwere helps No. 8 UCLA rout No. 13 Oregon for season sweep

Michaela Onyenwere scored 17 points, Lauryn Miller added 16 and eighth-ranked UCLA completed a season sweep of No. 13 Oregon for the first time in five years with an 83-56 victory at Pauley Pavilion on Friday night.

The Bruins (13-3, 11-3 Pac-12) are not known for their three-point shooting but made 10 of 22 from beyond the arc, which is their second-highest total of the season. Onyenwere had three three-pointers along with six rebounds and four assists.

UCLA also dominated on the board with a 47-24 rebounding advantage. Lindsey Corsaro had seven boards as the Bruins had five players with five or more rebounds.

Oregon (12-6, 9-6 Pac-12) has dropped three straight for the first time since 2016-17. It was the biggest regular-season loss for the Ducks since a 27-point defeat to Stanford in 2016. Oregon also lost by 21 points to Stanford the next year.

“Before the game, [assistant] coach Tony [Newman] challenged our team that we hadn’t put 40 minutes together and said we were prepared to do it,” Bruin coach Cori Close said. “I was proud of our toughness and balance. This win means a lot because Oregon is a tremendous program.”

Natalie Chou (14 points), Charisma Osborne (13 points) and Chantal Horvat (10 points) also scored in double figures for UCLA, which has won three straight and eight of its last nine.

“We had a really great game balancing out the scorers,” Horvat said. “We did a good job on ball movement and getting everyone open looks.”

Nyara Sabally led Oregon with 12 points, and Te-Hina Paopao added 11.

The Bruins led throughout with four of their first six baskets being three-pointers, including one from Onyenwere that gave them a 16-6 advantage with 4:38 remaining in the first quarter. UCLA closed the quarter on a 12-3 run and had a 28-11 lead after 10 minutes.

UCLA extended its lead to 46-22 at halftime as it closed the second quarter with 11 consecutive points. Oregon made its first three shots in the quarter before missing 12 of its last 13.

× Highlights from the No. 8 UCLA women’s basketball team’s 83-56 win over No. 13 Oregon on Friday.

The Bruins’ largest lead was 75-47 midway through the fourth quarter.

The Ducks are winless in six games against ranked teams after going 12-1 last season.

“It was effort, toughness and all of the above. Any superlative you want to use,” Oregon coach Kelly Graves said. “We are going to watch and dissect what happened. We’ve had a bunch of burnable [games] this season, and at some point we have to watch one.”

UCLA hosts Oregon State on Sunday.

Oregon State 77, at USC 52

Talia Von Oelhoffen scored a game-high 19 points in 22 minutes off the bench, and the Beavers (7-6, 5-6) beat the Trojans (10-9, 8-8) in tuning up for Sunday’s matchup at UCLA with their fourth victory in five games.

Von Oelhoffen and Aleah Goodman (17 points) both made three of four three-point tries as Oregon State shot 64% from deep. Taylor Jones had 13 rebounds, and the Beavers owned a 44-25 advantage on the boards.

× Highlights from the USC women’s basketball team’s 77-52 loss to Oregon State at Galen Center on Friday.

USC (10-9, 8-8), which had won four of five, had season lows in both scoring and shooting (31%). Alissa Pili had 13 points and five rebounds for the Trojans. The teams’ first matchup in January was postponed.

Staff reports contributed to this roundup.